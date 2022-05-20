© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Peony for your thoughts

Published May 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Early spring blossoms have faded, and now it’s time for peonies, bearded irises and other flowers to step into the spotlight.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Charity and ISU horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes discuss best practices for caring for peonies and irises. They also share their other favorite spring blooming perennials.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
