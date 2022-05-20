Peony for your thoughts

Early spring blossoms have faded, and now it’s time for peonies, bearded irises and other flowers to step into the spotlight.

On this episode of Garden Variety, Charity and ISU horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes discuss best practices for caring for peonies and irises. They also share their other favorite spring blooming perennials.

Guests:



Aaron Steil , consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University

