Garden Variety

Introducing: Garden Variety

Published May 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
Whether you’re a master gardener, just getting started or somewhere in between, there's always something new to learn in your garden and landscape. That’s where “Garden Variety,” a horticulture podcast from Iowa Public Radio and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, comes in.

On each episode, host Charity Nebbe will talk with horticulturists, foresters and other experts. We’ll learn about vegetable gardens, lawns, native plants, trees and more!

“Garden Variety” is the podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better. Coming soon!

Garden Variety Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
