© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bike Shorts podcast hosted by Ben Kieffer
Bike Shorts

Everyone Wins In Winterset

Published July 23, 2019 at 3:32 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Bike Shorts podcast hosted by Ben Kieffer

Host Ben Kieffer captures sounds and experiences on day two of RAGBRAI starting in Atlantic, passing hundreds of wind turbines along the Iowa countryside and finished with a pie-eating contest in Winterset. The fourth annual "Rhubarb Rumble" pie eating relay pits Team NPR (No Pie Refused) against the Des Moines Register. You'll hear from IPR's own Clay Masters, Kyle Munson and Courtney Crowder of the Des Moines Register, and of course, Scott Horsely (aka Fork Guy) of Team NPR.

Tags

Bike Shorts bicycling
Alyssa Simpson
See stories by Alyssa Simpson
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
See stories by Clay Masters