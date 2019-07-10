© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bike Shorts podcast hosted by Ben Kieffer
Bike Shorts
Hosted by Ben Kieffer

Take in the sounds and experiences of the longest distance bike tour in the world without having to navigate on two wheels. Bike Shorts follows Iowa Public Radio's Ben Kieffer (host of River to River) as he journeys across Iowa with members of NPR’s famed RAGBRAI team, No Pie Refused. Join NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsely, Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters and bikers from around the world as they explore all the wonders and ruckus that RAGBRAI has to offer.

Ways To Subscribe
Latest Episodes