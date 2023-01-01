Ryan Caron King
Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was also one of eight reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic.
Ryan’s work has been published nationally on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here & Now, and on NPR’s digital platforms. Since 2019, he has been a full-time visuals journalist — making pictures for news stories and producing short and long-form documentaries. His work has been recognized with two National Edward R. Murrow Awards, a National Press Photographers Association award, and multiple New England Emmys.
In his free time, he enjoys talking over the fence with his neighbors, listening to weird community radio stations, and volunteering at a community bike shop where he lives in New Haven, Conn.
Photographer Adger Cowans, who covered everything from the Civil Rights movement to movie stars, has a new exhibit at age 85 in Fairfield, Conn.
Medalla is Puerto Rico's beer of choice, but it's hard to find if you're not on the island. As of last month, the beer is now in Connecticut, giving its sizable Puerto Rican community a taste of home.
Thousands of Puerto Ricans have moved to the U.S. mainland after Hurricane Maria. On Saturday, Hartford, Conn., welcomed some of its newcomers with a Puerto Rican Christmas tradition: a parranda.