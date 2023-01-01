Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was also one of eight reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic.

Ryan’s work has been published nationally on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here & Now, and on NPR’s digital platforms. Since 2019, he has been a full-time visuals journalist — making pictures for news stories and producing short and long-form documentaries. His work has been recognized with two National Edward R. Murrow Awards, a National Press Photographers Association award, and multiple New England Emmys.

In his free time, he enjoys talking over the fence with his neighbors, listening to weird community radio stations, and volunteering at a community bike shop where he lives in New Haven, Conn.