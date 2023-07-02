© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Two killed and over two dozen injured in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

By The Associated Press
Published July 2, 2023 at 3:53 AM CDT

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The Associated Press