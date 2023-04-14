Explosion heard at Japanese port during PM Kishida visit, but no injuries reported

Updated April 15, 2023 at 12:31 AM ET

SEOUL — Japanese authorities evacuated Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after an explosion was heard at a port where he was due to give a stump speech. There are no reports of injuries, and at least one person has been detained.

Kishida was in the city of Wakayama, stumping for a candidate in upcoming by-elections. Public broadcaster NHK reported that an object was thrown and there was an explosion and white smoke.

NHK video shows half a dozen security personnel pinning a person wearing olive-colored pants and sneakers to the ground, before dragging the person away.

Japan updated VIP protection procedures following the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last July.

A police report following Abe's shooting concluded that with better planning and on-site security, Abe's killing could have been prevented.

