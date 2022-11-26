Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide, with one confirmed dead

Updated November 27, 2022 at 7:20 AM ET

MILAN — Rescuers dug through mud for a second day Sunday in the search for people believed lost in an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia.

One body was recovered on Saturday and two families with children remained among the 11 missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was six meters (20 feet) deep in some places.

"Mud and water tend to fill every space,'' the spokesman for Italian firefighter, Luca Cari, told RAI state TV. "Our teams are searching with hope, even if it is very difficult."

"Our biggest hope is that people identified as missing have found refuge with relatives and friends and have not advised of their position," he added.

The risks of landslides remained in the part of town furthest up the mountain, requiring search teams to enter by foot, he said.

Small bulldozers focused on clearing roads overnight to allow rescue vehicles to pass, while dive teams were brought in to check cars that had been pushed into the sea.

Salvatore Laporta / AP / AP An aerial view of damaged houses after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

"We are continuing the search with our hearts broken, because among the missing are also minors," Giacomo Pascale, the mayor of the neighboring town of Lacco Ameno, told RAI.

Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Ischia during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square. "I am praying for the victims, for those who are suffering and for those who are involved in the rescue," he said.

The Naples prefect, Claudio Palomba, on Sunday said the official number of missing was 11, while four people had been injured and 160 displaced from their homes, according to the LaPresse news agency. He said 15 homes had been overwhelmed by the stream of mud.

The massive landslide before dawn on Saturday was triggered by exceptional rainfall, and sent a mass of mud and debris hurtling down a mountainside toward the port of Casamicciola, collapsing buildings and sweeping vehicles into the sea. By Sunday, 164 people were left homeless by the events.

One widely circulated video showed a man, covered with mud, clinging to a shutter, chest-deep in muddy water.

The island received 126 millimeters (nearly five inches) of rain in six hours, the heaviest rainfall in 20 years, according to officials. Experts said the disaster was exacerbated by building in areas of high risk on the mountainous island.

"There is territory that cannot be occupied. You cannot change the use of a zone where there is water. The course of the water created this disaster," geologist Riccardo Caniparoli told RAI. "There are norms and laws that were not respected."

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni convened a Cabinet meeting for later Sunday to declare a state of emergency on the island. "The government expresses its closeness to the citizens, mayors and towns of the island of Ischia, and thanks the rescue workers searching for the victims," Meloni said in a statement.

