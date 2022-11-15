Russia launches missiles at cities across Ukraine, Poland reports explosions

Updated November 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM ET

Russia unleashed a wave of missile strikes Tuesday at cities across Ukraine, hitting residential buildings and knocking out electricity in urban areas, in one of the most intense air assaults of the war.

In another development, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Müller said two people were killed in an "explosion" at a grain processing facility in the eastern edge of Poland, just a few miles from the border with western Ukraine.

Poland said it was attempting to determine the cause of the blast, while the government held an emergency meeting to deal with a "crisis situation," according to a government spokesman.

In Washington, the White House said it was working with Poland to investigate the reports, and that President Biden had spoken with with President Andrzej Duda of Poland. The president is in Bali, Indonesia, attending the G-20 summit.

In a statement, the White House said that it "cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be."

Russia, meanwhile, said that any suggestion its weapons had struck Poland was an "intentional provocation."

In Ukraine, the air force said Russia fired about 100 missiles at Ukraine over the course of several hours on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace?" Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter. "It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose."

The attacks came a day after the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution saying Russia should be held accountable for the war it's waging in Ukraine, and should be required to pay reparations. And just last Friday, Russia suffered a major military setback as it was forced to retreat from the strategically important southern city of Kherson.

Ukraine said it shot down about 70 of the 100 incoming missiles, but others reached their targets in the capital Kyiv, the northeastern city Kharkiv, the western city of Lviv, and the southern city of Odesa, among others.

In Kyiv, two residential buildings were hit and one person was killed, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Video posted by the mayor's office showed an apartment building in Kyiv engulfed in heavy flames and thick smoke.

Half of Kyiv loses power

The mayor also said about half of the capital was without power.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv was without power, according to officials there.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia's latest missile attacks against Ukraine," said U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who was attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"The United States and our allies and partners will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Sullivan said.

Earlier Tuesday, Zelenskyy spoke to the G20 by video, saying his country is determined to recover all of its territory taken by Russia.

"In order to free our entire land, we will have to fight for a while longer," Zelenskyy said.

There are some international calls for peace talks to end war in Ukraine. But Zelenskyy noted that the two countries reached interim agreements after Russia first invaded in 2014.

Russia used this period of relative calm to regroup militarily, he said, adding that Ukraine would not fall for this again.

We will not allow Russia to wait us out and build up its forces," said Zelenskyy.

In his speech, the president repeatedly called the G20 the 'G19,' saying Russia should be excluded.

Russia turns to air power

With Russia's ground forces unable to make much headway in recent months, and being significantly pushed back in many instances, Russia is increasingly relying on airstrikes.

Russia launched a heavy bombing campaign against Ukraine's energy systems in October, damaging around 40% of the country's electricity system, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian workers have scrambled to repair the damaged power grid. However, many parts of the country, including the capital, were suffering power outages for hours every day, even before the latest attack.

The Russian airstrikes come as temperatures are rapidly falling and a long, cold winter looms.

Ukraine's limited air defenses have proven more effective than expected in protecting key government and military facilities.

However, the recent Russian campaign has targeted such a wide range of civilian and energy facilities that Ukraine has been unable to protect them all.

