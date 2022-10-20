A Princeton student who went missing for a week has been found dead, officials say

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student at Princeton University, has been found dead on campus after she went missing Oct. 14, a local prosecutor's office said.

Ewunetie, who was expected to graduate in 2024, was found behind tennis courts at the school by a facilities employee at about 1 p.m. Thursday. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death, but there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature," New Jersey's Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

Before her death, Ewunetie was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 at about 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a dormitory building on campus. Her family contacted the school's department of public safety Sunday saying they had not heard from her in days and asked them to do a wellness check.

The department issued a missing alert Monday and had increased the law enforcement presence at the school. Helicopters and drones had also been circling the area as the search continued.

"Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy," Princeton Vice President W. Rochelle Calhoun said. "Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her."

