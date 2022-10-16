Eclipse the dog, known for riding the bus alone to the dog park, has died

Eclipse, the Seattle dog known for riding a city bus herself, died on Friday. The news was posted on her owner-run Facebook account.

She was 10 years old and died in her sleep, according to the account. Prior posts shared that she had been diagnosed with cancerous tumors.

Eclipse gained attention in 2015 when she began to take the bus alone. Her owner, Jeff Young, says the two of them would regularly take the bus to visit their local Belltown Dog Park. One day, he was still smoking a cigarette when the bus arrived — so, she boarded without him.

Within weeks, the black lab-bullmastiff mix was a consistent commuter in her signature red harness. Bus drivers recognized her and she knew her stop by looking out the window, her fellow passengers told Seattle's KOMO News in 2015.

While fans marveled at Eclipse's ability, Young spoke about her habit with what could be taken as nonchalance, or perhaps confidence in his dog.

"We get separated. She gets on the bus without me, and I catch up with her at the dog park," he told KOMO News. "It's not hard to get on. She gets on in front of her house and she gets off at the dog park, three or four stops later."

King County Metro, the area transit service, embraced its iconic passenger, even making a music video in 2015:

King County Metro paid tribute to the dog on its Twitter page, posting an image of her and the note, "Eclipse was a super sweet, world-famous, bus riding dog and true Seattle icon. You brought joy and happiness to everyone and showed us all that good dogs belong on the bus."

