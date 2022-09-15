Judge appoints special master to review materials seized from Mar-A-Lago

A federal judge in Florida has named Raymond Dearie as special master to review materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, denying the Justice Department's request to block the process, in which the government cannot use the materials seized for their criminal investigation until the review is complete.

Dearie, a veteran federal judge, was a candidate proposed by Trump who the Justice Department did not object to. He holds senior status in the Eastern District of New York and was first appointed by Ronald Reagan.

Judge Aileen Cannon directed Dearie to issue interim reports and recommendations "as appropriate" during the review, which she ordered to be complete by Nov. 30, closer to the timeline request by the Trump lawyers. The government wanted the review done by mid-October.

The Justice Department has said they will appeal the order for a special master.

