Watch: Quinn Hughes keeps U.S. Men's Hockey dreams alive and which sport produces the best athletes?

NPR | By Becky Sullivan,
Pien HuangJonathan LambertJuliana Kim
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:15 PM CST

Updated February 19, 2026 at 2:50 PM CST

Jordan Stolz continued his hot streak Thursday, taking silver in the men's long track 1500m race, and Quinn Hughes kept the U.S. men's hockey team's golden dreams alive with a goal in sudden-death overtime. Plus, a preview of U.S. women's hockey from Sports Correspondent Becky Sullivan. General Assignment Reporter Juliana Kim explains what's up with the metal inside the 2026 Olympic medals. And Science Correspondent Jonathan Lambert breaks down VO2 max and why everyone's obsessed with theirs. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with Up First Winter Games hosted by A Martínez.

