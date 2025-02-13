Thousands of counterfeit Forever postage stamps are seized in Chicago

Return to sender! (But make sure you do it legally.)

This reminder comes after Customs and Border Protection agents in Chicago seized nearly 162,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever stamps this past week, shipped from China.

Three things to know:

The stamps were spread over eight different shipments, and had they been real, would have been worth over $118,000, according to CBP. The government agency says there has been an uptick in fraudulent stamps, especially around holidays like Valentine's Day. And officials say the fakes have gotten better. Authentic stamps are produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in the United States. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the most frequently encountered counterfeit stamp is the flag stamp.

Want just the right amount of economics sent to your inbox weekly? Subscribe to the Planet Money newsletter .

What else has gotten confiscated?

Back in May of last year, NPR's Emma Bowman reported on the increased frequency of CBP officers seizing counterfeit fentanyl pills.

In 2023, more than 115 million pills containing illicit fentanyl were seized by law enforcement, compared to over 71 million in 2022, according to a study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy.

Dive deeper with NPR:

Read more of Bowman's reporting about the fentanyl crisis here.



Listen to The Indicator podcast for a quick hit of insight into work, business and the economy.

Copyright 2025 NPR