Photos: See what happened at the Westminster Dog Show

A 5-year-old giant schnauzer named Monty won the Best In Show title at the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.

He bested six other finalists to win the award.

The runner-up was, for the third time, a whippet known as Bourbon. Other finalists included a bichon frisé called Neal, a Skye terrier named Archer, and a shih tzu called Comet who has been a finalist before.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club An Irish red and white setter competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Also in the mix were a German shepherd named Mercedes, who came in second last year, and an English springer spaniel called Freddie.

Each dog at Westminster is judged according to how closely it matches the ideal for its breed. Winners get a trophy, ribbons and bragging rights, but no cash prize.

This year's competition marked the event's return to New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time in four years.

Andres Kudacki / Getty Images / Getty Images A handler enters the ring with her whippet named Bourbon. The dog won Reserve Best in Show at the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Andres Kudacki / Getty Images / Getty Images A Norfolk terrier competes in the Terrier Group.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club A Great Dane competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club Antoinelle Vulpis walks her dog Archer the Skye terrier, winner of the Terrier Group.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club Dogs wait for their turn backstage before being judged.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club / Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club A dog competes during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Andres Kudacki / Getty Images / Getty Images A handler grooms a Samoyed dog during the 149th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.