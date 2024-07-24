The U.S. men's soccer team opened the Paris Olympics with a tough loss against France

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

PARIS — It was a tale of two halves.

The United States men’s soccer team returned to the Olympics after a 16-year absence and opened with a 3-0 loss to host France in group play in Marseille.

France controlled possession for the first half and outshot the Americans 8-3. But the U.S. looked calm, cool and composed, beating back a physical French team that was whistled for seven fouls. At halftime, it was 0-0.

In Olympic men’s soccer, roster restrictions require nearly all players to be under 23 years old. Most of the U.S. squad, coached by Marko Mitrovic, has previously played in Major League Soccer or an MLS academy club. Walker Zimmerman, age 31, is one of a trio of “overage” players. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he started three times and appeared in all four U.S. matches.

Both the U.S. and France started the second half much how they ended the first: trading spirited passes and attacking deep into their own halves of play. The overwhelmingly French crowd cheered and yelled to will on their squad that finished 13th at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The U.S. missed a golden opportunity to get on the scoreboard first. In the 59th minute, Djordje Mihailovic fired a blistering right-footer that smashed off the crossbar.

The American excitement didn't last long.

Two minutes later, French captain Alexandre Lacazette powered a long-range shot from outside the penalty area. It scooted past the outstretched arms of the diving American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. The score was 1-0 and the crowd came alive.

Lacazette continued his brilliant play in the 69th minute with an assist. He scooted around the American defense and passed to Michael Olise who doubled the French lead to 2-0.

France added another goal off a picture-perfect header from Loïc Badé from a corner kick in the 85th minute.

That was all the host country would need to open play in Group A with an easy 3-0 victory over the U.S.

The U.S. next takes on New Zealand on Saturday in Marseille, France.

