Biden says he's worried about Ukraine aid. He plans to give a major address about it

President Biden said he is worried that disarray in Congress could undermine his promise to give Ukraine the aid it needs for its fight against Russia, and plans to deliver a major address to try to persuade the American public that continued support for Ukraine is in the national interest.

Biden had asked Congress for $24 billion for military, humanitarian and economic aid for Ukraine through the end of the calendar year, but the House of Representatives left that out of the recent stopgap measure that keeps government funded through Nov. 17.

Biden had assured international allies in a call on Monday that he was confident that Congress would eventually provide the support. But after that call, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted, leaving the path for approval of the funding request unclear.

"It does worry me. But I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said they support funding Ukraine," Biden said.

But support alone isn't enough to get a bill on the House floor. At least one of the candidates to replace McCarthy — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, — has said he opposes additional funding for Ukraine.

Biden says he's going to make the case to Americans

Biden has long pledged that the United States would support Ukraine "as long as it takes" for the country to defend itself against Russia's invasion. But polls show a growing number of Americans feel the United States is giving too much — a sentiment that is particularly acute among Republicans.

Biden said he intends to deliver remarks soon to make the case for the funding. The White House declined comment on the timing of that speech.

"I'm going to make the argument that it's overwhelmingly in the interests of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed," Biden said.

The White House National Security Council has said that there's enough funding left to meet Ukraine's immediate needs on the battlefield. NSC spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that the funding could last "perhaps a couple of months or so, roughly."

Biden suggested to reporters that the administration is looking at other avenues for some funding for Ukraine outside the regular appropriations process, but he and the White House declined to give details.

