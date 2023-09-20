Hunter Biden plans to plead not guilty in felony gun case

Hunter Biden, the president's son, plans to plead not guilty to three felony charges related to illegally possessing a gun, according to a new court filing.

Biden was indicted last week with two counts of knowingly making false written claims that he was not an unlawful user of, or addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug or other controlled substance when purchasing a firearm. The third charge is for illegal possession of a firearm, which he bought in 2018.

Special counsel David Weiss charged Biden after a plea deal with federal prosecutors fell apart.

The admission that President Joe Biden's son plans to plead not guilty was made Tuesday in an official request by Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell to have the first court appearance in this case be held via video conference.

Lowell argues that the financial impact for the government for Biden to travel from his home in California to Delaware for this hearing, as well as the logistical burden due to the security requirements is "significant."

Federal prosecutors are objecting to this request.

The hearing date for Biden to submit his plea has not been scheduled yet.

