McConnell abruptly stops speaking at press conference

On Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stopped speaking at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

He stood silently at the microphone for more than 30 seconds while colleagues looked on.

He was later escorted away from the press conference by Sen. John Barrasso but then returned and told reporters that he's "fine" and can do his job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

