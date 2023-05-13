Loreen of Sweden wins Eurovision song contest

Swedish singer Loreen was named the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest for her power ballad "Tattoo," beating out 25 other nations at the event's final on Saturday night.

It's her second time winning over the hearts of the jury and public, having first won for Sweden in 2012.

The eclectic, extravagant event honored war-torn Ukraine's spirit of resiliency as it stuck to the 2023 contest's theme, "united by music," held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Traditionally, the host country is the winner of the previous year's event. But since last year's winner, Ukraine, is in the middle of a war, 2022 runner-up Britain is hosting this year's event on its behalf.

Käärijä of Finland, took second place with the industrial metal-meets-hyperpop banger "Cha Cha Cha."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

