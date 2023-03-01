Soccer's Orlando Pride ditches players' white shorts over period concerns

The Orlando Pride is ditching white shorts for players wearing their secondary uniforms in favor of black ones. The goal is to make players more "comfortable and confident" when playing while menstruating, the team said.

"The reasons behind not wanting to wear white shorts are clear, but it is unfortunately something that hasn't been addressed until recently," Orlando Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak said in a press release. "I think it's a big step for us as a Club to make players feel comfortable and allow us to focus solely on competing."

The Orlando Pride is the first National Women's Soccer League team to changes its uniforms to account for period concerns. The team unveiled its new look this week.

This move is part of a growing awareness within professional sports of the stress white ensembles may cause athletes when they're on their periods.

Last year, Wimbledon announced it would loosen its strict all-white apparel rules to allow female players the option to wear dark-colored undershorts beneath their skirts or shorts.

Manchester City also announced last year that its players wouldn't wear white shorts during games also in an effort to ease female players' period concerns. At least two other teams of England's Women's Super League made a similar change.

The Orlando Pride will debut their new team look during their season opener in Portland on March 26.

