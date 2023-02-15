© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard has crashed

By The Associated Press
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff's office said.

Investigator Brent Patterson said there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

