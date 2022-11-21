Latest on Ukraine: Kherson revives as war rounds 9th month (Nov. 21)

As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch this week

Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched Feb. 24, will pass the nine-month mark this week. Areas of control in Ukraine mapped out by security analysts continue to shift. After Russia pulled out of Kherson this month, analysts say Russian forces may ramp up their operations elsewhere, in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Monday is the anniversary of the start of Ukraine's Euromaidan protests in 2013, sparked by the government backing out of a deal with the European Union. Now Ukraine is on a path toward EU membership.

On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd, China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and a host of other countries' defense chiefs are due to participate in a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

On Thursday, Ukraine's finance minister is scheduled to speak at the London School of Economics and outline the country's path to recovery.

And on Saturday, Ukrainians will mark Holodomor Memorial Day, the annual remembrance of the millions of victims of Ukraine's 1930s famine, which is largely blamed on Soviet ruler Josef Stalin's policies. The day has added resonance this year as Russia's invasion has caused mass casualties and a humanitarian crisis.

What happened last week

Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of 8 1/2 months of Russian occupation, even as they recalled the horrors of that period. The first train from Kyiv arrived in the liberated city on Saturday.

Waves of Russian missile strikes hit cities across Ukraine, causing power blackouts and knocking out other essential services including water and internet access.

An investigation began into a missile that landed on Tuesday in Poland, killing two Polish men. Polish and NATO leaders said Wednesday that the strike appeared accidental and was likely an air defense missile from Ukraine, not a Russian attack. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and others said Russia bore ultimate responsibility.

Russia and Ukraine extended the U.N.-brokered deal to safely export grain and other farm goods out of the Black Sea.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv and promised more military aid to Ukraine.

Russia sent U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to a penal colony to begin serving out her nine-year sentence on drug smuggling charges.

