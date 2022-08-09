© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Published August 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont.

Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET.

Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson have dropped out in recent days.

