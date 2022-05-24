© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here are the key primary election results from Alabama

Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Alabama, notable primaries include governor, where GOP incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey faces primary challengers. And Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.

