Lucius PhamVideo Producer
Lucius Pham is a writer and producer based in Des Moines, where he graduated with a bachelor’s of journalism & mass communication from Drake University. While there, he served as program director for KDRA-LP 94.1 “The Dog.”
In 2019, Lucius founded Milk Chocolate Productions, LLC, and began collaborating with hip-hop artists throughout Iowa and the Midwest, including Liu Khang, Ashymeat and Teller Bank$. His music videos and short films have shattered records, dominated charts and broken hearts.
-
En enero, Piña y un grupo de mujeres jóvenes se reunieron para formar un equipo llamado Escaramuza Charra Quetzalli. Hay siete jóvenes, incluida Piña, todas de ascendencia mexicana. Pero la octava escaramuza rompe los esquemas.
-
The national sport of Mexico has new representation in Iowa — but this team looks a little different than others. A group of young Iowans has formed a new team to compete and perform in charrería.
-
After five years of sub-30 minute EPs, the Us Vs. Them frontman debuts his first full-length album. As one would expect from Des Moines’ most-requested collaborator, the guest list on the album is long.
-
From “Wyoming” to Demarest, NJ, the Iowa City songwriter/bassist and Artist of the Month for April breaks down her new record and the various states that shaped it.
-
Five artists. One house. Three weekends. How producer AMMixes came up with the idea for Hometown Heroes, a collaborative album featuring rappers Psychedelic Sidekick, Sifu the Sensei, Gifo and Johnny Marz.
-
Des Moines hip-hop mainstay Juliano Dock returns with Alias, his first album since 2017.