Lucius Pham is a writer and producer based in Des Moines, where he graduated with a bachelor’s of journalism & mass communication from Drake University. While there, he served as program director for KDRA-LP 94.1 “The Dog.”

In 2019, Lucius founded Milk Chocolate Productions, LLC, and began collaborating with hip-hop artists throughout Iowa and the Midwest, including Liu Khang, Ashymeat and Teller Bank$. His music videos and short films have shattered records, dominated charts and broken hearts.