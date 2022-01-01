© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Josie Fischels

Digital News Producer
Josie Fischels is a Digital News Producer at Iowa Public Radio. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Iowa’s school of journalism, where she also majored in theater arts (and, arguably, minored in the student newspaper, The Daily Iowan). Previously, she interned with the Denver Post in Denver, Colorado and at NPR in Washington, D.C.

Josie’s written work has placed in state and national competitions, including the Iowa Newspaper Association and the Hearst Journalism awards. She has also been named a finalist in national competitions, including the Society of Professional Journalists’ Mark of Excellence awards and the Associated Collegiate Press Story of the Year awards.

When she’s not working, you can find Josie learning to roller skate, curating her next killer outfit and seeing just how many recipes she can justify making in her air fryer.