News of the Day: Grassley opposes Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

3:27 p.m. - Two GOP lawmakers say they may consider getting rid of Iowa’s bottle deposit program if they can’t agree on how to fix it

Two GOP lawmakers who are working on changes to Iowa’s bottle deposit law say if they can’t fix it, they may consider repealing it.

House and Senate Republicans have competing proposals to allow grocery stores to stop accepting bottles and cans. They’d also give more money to redemption centers and allow beverage distributors to keep the money from unredeemed containers.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, says he’s meeting with the House to try to reach a deal. But he says if they can’t, “we need to be looking at repeal.”

Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, was asked if he agrees. “I’ll be honest, I’ve wanted to repeal this thing for four years. But you know I think at some point we have to do something. I would like to try to fix it. But if we can’t fix it, this thing is going to implode on itself and it’s just time to repeal it.”

Lohse and Schultz made their comments Monday on IPR’s River to River.

2:58 p.m. - Grassley opposes Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is a “no” on President Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley said he and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have “fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government.” In written remarks prepared for delivery at the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, Grassley described one of Jackson’s rulings as “extreme” and he said Jackson’s “approach to criminal law and sentencing” is too lenient.

Grassley also accused the Senate’s Democratic Leader of opposing Republican President George W. Bush’s nominees to the high court on ideology alone, so Grassley said that means he and other Republicans in the Senate no longer need to “defer” to a Democratic president’s choices for the Supreme Court and vote yes if that person is qualified.

Grassley and the rest of the Senate Judiciary Committee are voting on Judge Jackson Monday. The full Senate will vote on the nomination this week.

2:15 p.m. – Small business coaching program aims to help entrepreneurs navigate money issues

A small business coaching program in Polk County is expanding to offer financial advice to people who want to start their own businesses.

The county provides free business startup support through DMACC and the Evelyn K. Davis Center in Des Moines.

Going forward, one financial counselor at the center will work specifically on money issues faced by entrepreneurs.

Polk County Community Services Director Eric Kool says personal financial challenges can stop new businesses from getting started. “Low credit scores make it difficult to obtain capital for equipment, space, supplies and inventory.”

The Polk County Financial Empowerment Center currently works with around 1,600 businesses in the region.

8 a.m. – Iowans gather at the Capitol to show support for trans rights

A crowd of Iowans gathered on the capitol steps Sunday to show their support for transgender rights.

Several Iowans who are transgender talked about their experiences, and they criticized state lawmakers for recently banning transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Jordan Selha says it’s inspiring to see different organizations and people coming together to support transgender Iowans. “When we fight in silos, we’re often a minority, easily outnumbered by those who oppose progress. But we, those of us here and elsewhere who believe in equality, social justice and human decency, we’re the majority.”

Selha called on state lawmakers to do more to protect transgender Iowans. He says laws that target transgender youth create an atmosphere that perpetuates health and mental health disparities.

8 a.m. - Hemp may help cattle relax, according to new KSU study

A new study from Kansas State University shows feeding hemp to cattle makes them more relaxed and could have benefits for ranchers.

Steers that ate hemp had lower levels of stress hormones. That could help when cattle are weaned or transported to feed lots, when stress can lead to respiratory infections or other ailments.

Mike Kleinhenz authored the study. His team mixed cattle feed with industrial hemp that contained CBD, a popular pain-relief remedy. “We think we might have a more natural way to reduce stress in cattle. And we’re just starting to scratch the surface on some of the benefits that cannabinoids may play in animal health.”

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the production of industrial hemp. It’s a horticultural cousin of marijuana that has much lower levels of THC.

8 a.m. – Midwest food banks send food to Poland to feed Ukrainians fleeing the war zone

Midwest food banks are distributing food all the way to Poland to feed refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine. The Midwest Food Bank, based in Illinois, and Convoy of Hope, based in Missouri, have teamed up to distribute food from a warehouse in eastern Poland.

Mike Hoffman directs logistics for the Midwest Food Bank. He says so far they’ve been able to feed about a quarter of a million people — entirely thanks to community donations. “Anytime anything happens you sit at home and you watch it and think ‘Man, I wish I could do something.’ This is an outlet for people. If you want to help support this, as long as we have funding coming in for it, we want to continue to support this effort.”

Hoffman says so far they have enough funding to send two more shipping containers full of food and supplies to Ukrainian refugees.

8 a.m. – Ag officials confirm 2 more cases of bird flu in Iowa

State and federal agriculture officials confirmed two more cases of bird flu in Iowa over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture says bird flu struck a flock of 37,000 commercial turkeys in Sac County and a commercial flock of nearly 15,000 breeding chickens in Humboldt County.

All of the birds are being killed to stop the virus from spreading.

Iowa has had 14 outbreaks of bird flu since March. More than 13 million chickens, turkeys and backyard birds have died in the state or been killed to stop the spread.

Friday, April 1

3:23 p.m. - Outbreaks of bird flu now confirmed at a dozen sites in Iowa

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says bird flu has been confirmed in two more sites in the state.

“In the state of Iowa, we’ve got 12 confirmed cases,” Naig said today during taping of Iowa Press, which airs Friday on Iowa PBS. “Two of those are backyard (flocks). Ten are commercial, and we expect and should expect that we see additional sites go positive.”

The newly confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza are at a commercial site in Cherokee County with 88,000 turkeys and an egg-laying facility in Osceola County with 5.3 million hens. According to Naig, nearly 13 million poultry animals have been killed in Iowa so far to try to prevent the spread of bird flu.

“We’re number one in egg production. We have nearly 60 million laying hens in the State of Iowa. We’re number seven in turkey production and we have a lot of broiler production along the western side of Iowa and we have a lot of bird facilities and barns,” Naig said. “…We also have a lot of folks, especially in the last couple of years, who’ve gotten into birds in their backyard.”

Naig said in the bird flu outbreak of 2015, the virus spread from facility to facility, but it appears bio-security measures at large operations are working. Officials believe this year’s round of bird flu is being spread by the spring migration of wild birds.

“Wild birds are carrying the virus, they’re interacting with the domestic population and we end up with positives,” Naig said, “whereas in 2015 we had a lot more situations where it was spreading from site to site or from farm to farm, so that’s a pretty distinct difference between the two.”

The bird flu outbreak in 2015 started in mid-April, but the first case of bird flu this year in Iowa was confirmed March 2. Naig said there’s still a steady supply of eggs, chicken and turkey in grocery stores nationwide, but it appears to be shrinking a bit.

“We’ve got 23 states in the country currently that are dealing with confirmed cases and so this isn’t just an Iowa issue. It’s a U.S. issue,” Naig said. “…The fact is we’re seeing less supply because of the virus and that will result in, we believe, in some prices going up, especially at this time of year, coming up to Easter, when there’s a lot of folks looking for eggs.”

1:19 p.m. – DMPS recommends longtime administrator to lead district as interim superintendent

A longtime administrator for Des Moines Public Schools has been recommended to lead the district while the school board searches for a new superintendent.

Associate Superintendent Matt Smith was nominated to fill the role after Thomas Ahart steps down at the end of June. Smith has served as the principal at North High School, Chief Schools Officer and the Director of Learning Services.

The Des Moines school board will vote on Smith’s appointment at its meeting on Tuesday.

11:44 a.m. - Iowa Supreme Court upholds decision in 2019 gender identity discrimination case

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a case where the state was found responsible for discrimination against a transgender former employee.

While working as a nurse at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women, Jesse Vroegh was not allowed to use the men’s restroom or locker room.

A jury awarded Vroegh $120,000 in 2019.

Friday’s opinion made a point not to follow a U.S. Supreme Court decision, which found that discrimination based on gender identity is a form of sex discrimination. But since the jury also found that Vroegh was the victim of gender discrimination, the result of the case was upheld.

11:30 a.m. - Republicans sue to kick Democrat Finkenauer off ballot

Two Republicans asked a judge Thursday to remove Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer from the June primary ballot, claiming a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination papers earlier this week.

Kim Schmett and Leanne Pellett, who have served as Republican county officials, challenged a decision by the State Objections Panel on Tuesday to reject their challenge of Finkenauer. The former congresswoman from Dubuque is seen as the frontrunner in a three-person race for the Democratic nomination and the right to face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate.

Schmett and Pellett had argued Finkenauer hadn’t gathered enough signatures on her nomination petitions to qualify for the primary ballot, but the panel rejected their challenge on a 2-1 vote. Attorney General Tom Miller and Auditor Rob Sand, both Democrats, voted against the challenge while Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, supported their claim.

The court challenge argues the panel’s decision was based on a wrong interpretation of the law and that Sand and Miller should have recused themselves from considering the objections.

9:36 a.m. – You can expect a higher grocery bill this year, as food prices continue to climb

Food prices will be a lot higher this year according to a new study.

According to an agriculture think tank at the University of Missouri, food prices will be 5 percent higher in 2022 compared to last year. That’s the biggest single year increase in 14 years.

Pat Westhoff heads the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. He says while prices are higher, no one in food production will be getting richer. “For example, at the farm level, yes, farmers are getting higher prices for the commodities that they sell, but they are also paying more for fertilizer, fuel and for other inputs. And so the net income picture for farmers may not be terribly different this year from what it was last year.”

Westhoff says the biggest increases will be in meat, fats and oils and fresh fruits.

Labor costs, fuel prices and the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all partially to blame.

8 a.m. - Thousands of Iowans will see a reduction in SNAP benefits beginning Friday

Iowans who receive support through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - will see a reduction in their benefits starting Friday.

The change is a result of the end of Gov. Kim Reynolds' Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation. It means individuals in Iowa could see a monthly reduction in benefits of up to $230.

Cecelia Profitt lives in Iowa City. She says her family of four expects to lose around $250 in benefits per month. She says the extra benefits during the pandemic allowed her to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables for her young children. “You don't have to make every single decision based on maximum, you know, calories per dollar or whatever.”

Tara Kramer lives in Des Moines. She says her benefits will drop from $250 to $20 a month. Kramer says the reduction has left her questioning how she will afford monthly groceries and medical care.

“I have a dynamic disability, so I go to the doctor a lot. And I am not going to be able to continue with physical therapy, because I won't be able to afford those co-pays.”

According to state data, nearly 290,000 Iowans receive SNAP benefits.

Thursday, March 31

3:19 p.m. – Southeastern Community College gifted $10 million for its nursing program

Southeastern Community College in Burlington has received the single largest gift in its history.

Great River Health Foundation is giving the school $10 million for its nursing program.

SCC President Michael Ash says the funding will be distributed for the next five years to provide students with tuition assistance and help the college expand its nursing program. “The partnership with the hospital is going to provide us with some financial support that will help us with getting some additional staffing in place as well as some additional faculty.”

The college says labor market data shows more than 300 nursing positions are open every year within a 50-mile radius of Burlington.

2:49 p.m. – Racial justice activists say Des Moines officer used unnecessary force in 2021 arrest

Racial justice activists in Des Moines are demanding greater police accountability after sharing a video they say shows an officer using unnecessary force.

In footage from last September, Lentern Woods — who is Black — is confronted outside a gas station by Officer Joshua Button — who is white. Button catches up to Woods as he is walking away, pulls him down and hits him in the head and body before arresting him.

Veola Perry with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement says Woods was known to have schizophrenia, but made no move that justified such force. “Our city leaders cannot and should not continue to ignore the inappropriate and inexcusable behaviors of our police.”

Later in the video, Button claims he pulled Woods down to stop him from walking into the street. According to a police report, Woods had been punching at people in the area.

CCI is calling for a third party investigation into DMPD conduct, the creation of a citizen review board and for the city to fire the Des Moines police chief.

2:41 p.m. – Telemedicine program may have helped to reduce COVID hospitalizations, new study finds

A new study has found a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) telemedicine program may have reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations early in the pandemic.

The peer-reviewed study was published in Journal of Telemedicine and Telecare. It reviewed a UIHC program that allowed COVID-positive patients to monitor themselves at home with help from a remote team from March to June 2020. The study found less than 8 percent of these patients were admitted to the hospital during this time frame.

Andy Bryant, a hospitalist at UIHC, says the program helped reduce transportation and language barriers to health care that some patients face. “Being able to care for them at home, get the kits delivered to them. If they don't have access to a computer we could do telephone appointments with an interpreter.”

Bryant says people of color represented 46 percent of the patients in the study population.

12:02 p.m. – House Republicans delay bottle bill changes in hopes House and Senate can reach an agreement

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, says he is holding off on passing bottle bill changes in the hopes House and Senate Republicans can reach an agreement.

The Senate passed a bill this week that would allow grocery stores to refuse bottle and can returns and make other changes to the bottle deposit law. The House planned to debate a similar bill this week but didn’t end up doing that.

Grassley says the House proposal to revamp the bottle bill has enough support among Republicans in his chamber to pass. “We want to be able to negotiate with the Senate, find some common ground, because I think ultimately from the House perspective, our bill, we feel, is a very good proposal. But if there’s some things that we need to do to get agreement, to actually get a bill done, that’s our ultimate goal. So that was our decision this week.”

Democrats in the Senate opposed the bottle bill changes in that chamber, saying the proposal would kill the bottle bill. It’s not clear how House Democrats would vote on their chamber’s bill.

8:50 A.M. - Appeals Court allows age discrimination suit against Swift Pork

The Iowa Court of Appeals says an age discrimination case brought by a fired Swift Pork Company employee should be heard.

Sixty-year-old David Feeback was fired from the Marshalltown Swift plant, where he had worked for more than two decades after sending a text to his supervisor using an expletive.

Feeback sued, alleging age discrimination, workplace harassment and wrongful termination.

The district court dismissed all three claims. The Appeals Court says Feeback’s observations that nine people over the age of 50 left the company before retiring is “competent evidence even if it is not the strongest evidence” of possible age discrimination. And the ruling says a jury could find this evidence persuasive on his discrimination claim.

8 a.m. - Senate passes education bill that would create voucher-style program for private school tuition

The Iowa Senate is putting its own education bill up against a separate bill passed by the House.

Both bills require schools to make library catalogs and classroom materials available to parents, but only the Senate plan includes a voucher-style program proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The plan in the Republican-controlled Senate (SF 2369) would create state-funded scholarships available to up to 10,000 students to help pay private school tuition.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, opposes the idea, in part because private schools could keep selective admissions policies in place. “Even for those families who would choose a private school, their child may not be accepted if they have a learning disability or because of their religion or gender or sexual identity.”

Republicans blocked a Democratic amendment that would require private schools to follow the same admissions and transparency rules as public schools.

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said parents provide their own accountability at private schools. “The public good is the education of the child. Sustaining a system that may not be accomplishing that is not the ultimate goal nor the ultimate public good.”

The Senate bill passed 31 to 18, with all but one Republican voting in favor.



Wednesday, March 30

6 p.m. - 4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

Des Moines police charged four more teenagers with murder Tuesday in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school.

Police charged the teens about three weeks after arresting six other people in the death of Jose David Lopez and the shooting of two teenage girls who survived. Like those arrested earlier, the additional suspects were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened along the edge of the East High School campus, near downtown Des Moines.

Investigators made the latest arrests after reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing suspects and their acquaintances, police said. The investigation showed six guns were used and police recovered 42 shell casings from the shooting scene and the suspects’ vehicles. All of the teens live in Des Moines.

Entry via the Associated Press

4:23 p.m. - Iowa officials report 10th case of bird flu in the state

The Iowa Department of Agriculture is reporting a fourth case of bird flu in Buena Vista County.

Officials say the highly contagious and deadly disease has hit a commercial turkey flock of more than 35,000 turkeys in the northwest Iowa county. All turkeys in the flock are being destroyed to contain the virus. So far, more than 5 million birds have had to be killed in Buena Vista County alone.

This is Iowa’s tenth confirmation of bird flu this year.

1:56 p.m. – Iowa law enforcement donates helmets and bulletproof vests to Ukraine

Iowa is shipping 714 bulletproof vests and 146 helmets to Ukrainians who are defending their country against the Russian invasion.

The vests and helmets were donated by Iowa law enforcement agencies. They’re not being used because they’re too old, according to manufacturers’ recommendations. Law enforcement officials say the vests and helmets are still effective.

Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference Wednesday, right before the supplies were loaded onto a truck. “While this donation may seem small when compared with the enormity of the situation, it’s not insignificant. The items were specifically requested by our sister state to help them defend their territory and protect their citizens.”

Reynolds says she’s notified the federal government that Iowa would welcome refugees from Ukraine. She says she doesn’t how long it might take for people to arrive in the state or how many may come.

10:07 a.m. - State reports additional 43 deaths from COVID-19

Weekly COVID-19 numbers for Iowa

(from Mar 23 to Mar 30)



582 positive tests past 7 days



74 hospitalized (67 last week)



43 deaths confirmed past 7 days

Total: 9,445



62.1% 5+

66.2% 12+

68.0% 18+

86.3% 65+

58.2% total Iowans

@IowaPublicRadio — Natalie Krebs (@natalie_krebs) March 30, 2022

Federal officials report that, as of Wednesday, 74 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That’s up slightly from last week’s number of 67, but it's still nearing a record low for the state hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

State officials confirmed 582 positive tests in the past week and have added an additional 43 Iowans to the state’s COVID death count.

According to state data, over 58 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

This week, federal officials updated COVID-19 vaccination guidance. They now recommend certain immunocompromised individuals and those over 50 get a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their last shot.

8 a.m. - Iowa House passes education bill

The Iowa House has passed a bill (HF 2577) that includes parts of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priority education bill.

It requires public and charter schools to provide an online catalog of library books.

Teachers would have to post what materials they use in class, which they could do through platforms like Canvas or Infinite Campus. If a new book or video is used, the list would have to be updated.

Rep. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, called the requirements an extra burden on teachers. “Teachers don’t have extra time to do this. They’re already spending their nights, their weekends, taking care of the work to make sure they can teach their classroom Monday through Friday.”

But Rep. Garret Gobble, R-Ankeny, teaches 8th grade U.S. History and says he thinks it would be manageable. “It takes me approximately one minute to copy and paste materials to the learning software, whether that be a video, article, PDF, etc.”

The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate, but Senate Republicans are expected to take up their own version of the governor’s education bill.

8 a.m. – Iowa farmers call on lawmakers to take stronger action against eminent domain use by private companies

Landowners gathered at the Capitol Tuesday night to oppose carbon capture pipelines running through their land. The farmers asked lawmakers to stop private companies from using eminent domain in their projects.

The Legislature is considering putting a ban on the use of eminent domain for a year. But many farmers say the legislation doesn’t go far enough and are pushing for lawmakers to ban the use outright.

Marian Kuper owns land in Hardin County. She says she feels the interest of Iowa’s farmers aren’t being represented. “So legislators, I’m your constituent. It’s time you listen to people like me instead of throwing us under the bus.”

Environmental groups and local government officials also spoke out in opposition of the use of eminent domain. They say the three proposed pipelines aren’t in the interest of the public and provide a false carbon solution.

Tuesday, March 29

4:29 p.m. - Finkenauer will have a spot on June primary ballot, but attorney may push challenges to petition forward

Democratic Senate Candidate Abby Finkenauer will stay on the June primary ballot after an election panel denied challenges against petitions gathered by her campaign.

An objection filed against the former 1st District congresswoman claimed some signatures were invalid, because the people who signed failed to list the date or their apartment number.

Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate agreed. Pate is one member of the three-person State Objection Panel, which reviewed the petitions. He says candidates should gather enough signatures to make up for potential errors.

“If you’re running for United States Senate or governor or any other high office, yes, they should take care of the details. They should take care of the details. The other 200-and-some candidates did it. So I think that all of them can step up.”

Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, disagreed, and he said candidates should not be thrown out over unintentional typos.

Miller and Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand voted together to verify petitions in 19 counties, which was enough to uphold Finkenauer’s candidacy.

The attorney who argued the petitions were invalid says he may challenge the panel’s decision in court.

3:53 p.m. - 2 more bird flu cases reported in Iowa

Two more cases of bird flu are being reported in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says the cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza were found in a commercial turkey flock of 28,000 birds in Hamilton County, and a commercial flock one 1.5 million laying hens in Guthrie County. All of the birds have been destroyed to keep the virus from spreading.

Nine cases of this strain of bird flu have been detected in Iowa this month. More than 7 million birds have been culled.

3:52 p.m. - Iowa Senate advances bottle bill that would allow grocery stores to refuse returns

Republicans in the Iowa Senate have passed a bill that would allow grocery and convenience stores to refuse bottle and can returns starting next July.

The bill would increase the handling fee that goes to redemption centers from 1 cent to 3 cents and allow for mobile redemption centers. It would allow beverage wholesalers to keep the deposits from unredeemed containers while also reducing the beer excise tax.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, says this is an attempt to save the bottle bill. “Yes, we are going to eliminate the grocery stores. But that’s because the consumers and the grocers told us, ‘get these dirty cans out of our food retailers.’ So we were listening to the consumer there.”

Schultz says the increased handling fee will encourage more redemption centers to open.

But Democrats opposed the bill, saying it will kill Iowa’s bottle and can return system. Democrats say it will no longer be convenient for Iowans to return their bottles and cans, so they won’t participate in the system at all.

The bill now goes to the House, which has its own proposal for changing the bottle bill.

2:30 p.m. – Following shooting outside East High School, Latino service providers around Des Moines say students need more financial support from the school district

After a 15-year-old Latino boy was shot and killed on a Des Moines high school campus this month, Latino service providers are zoning in on what resources are available for their students. And they’re looking for more support.

Along with the school and police quick response to the shooting, Latino service providers were operating their own response systems. This includes organizations like Al Èxito, which provides after school programming for Latino students.

Dawn Martinez Oropeza is the executive director. She says programs that support Latino students especially need more financial backing to make sure students stay in school and away from violence.

“There's so many big issues happening, that are fundamental and foundational, that go beyond the shooting. And this is a symptom of all the foundational things, right?”

Martinez Oropeza says Al Èxito has been expanding to try to address gaps, and that Des Moines Public Schools should fund more services for Latino students, who make up a little more than 29 percent of the student body.

1:56 p.m. - AG Miller narrowly survives ballot challenge and will remain on June ballot

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller narrowly survived a ballot challenge Tuesday and made it onto the ballot for the June Democratic primary election.

He had to collect at least 77 signatures in 18 counties.

Conservative attorney Alan Ostergren explained several signatures were being challenged because they didn’t include apartment or dorm room numbers in their address, and some were challenged because they had the wrong date.

The three member State Objection Panel struck many of the challenged signatures but kept some. Miller satisfied the petition requirements with just one signature to spare.

Miller was asked why he didn’t get more signatures to ensure he’d get on the ballot. “Well we did some, bag some extras, quite a few extras. It required 2,500 signatures. We had 4,100. It required 18 counties. We had 21, and we had excess in a number of counties. We followed the advice of getting extras, but admittedly, it was pretty close.”

Miller is a member of the panel and had to recuse himself, and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg replaced him.

5:54 a.m. – Legal challenge over feedlot near Bloody Run Creek moves forward

An environmental and sportsman’s group can continue with a legal challenge of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources over a proposed feedlot in northeast Iowa’s driftless region.

This surrounds a challenge of the DNR’s approval of a nutrient management plan for a feedlot that would house 11,600 cattle near the headwaters of Bloody Run Creek.

The Iowa Sierra Club and the Iowa chapter of Trout Unlimited issued a press release last night noting Polk County District Court Judge Michael D. Huppert ruled Monday that the Sierra Club has legal standing to sue the DNR.



Monday, March 28

3:52 p.m. – Health budget in the Iowa House would raise wages for home health care workers working through Medicaid

The Iowa House is proposing a state budget increase for home health care workers who get paid through Medicaid as that industry deals with severe workforce shortages.

The proposal also comes as the U.S. Department of Justice is ordering the state to move many Iowans with disabilities out of state-run institutions and into home and community based care.

Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, says he supports raising wages for home health workers. “We should see an additional, average about $3 per hour increase in wages for people across the state. So that’s positive. Gets them up in the $16, $17 range, possibly, in some cases.”

But Forbes says he’s voting against the health and human services budget because of policy language added to the bill. House Republicans added a proposal that would allow off-label drug use for patients who are terminally ill or on a ventilator.

2:23 p.m. - An Iowa refugee resettlement agency anticipates Ukrainian refugee arrivals

President Joe Biden has announced the United States would be accepting up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

Refugee resettlement organizations in Iowa are trying to prepare amid challenges.

It’s unclear as of now how many refugees from Ukraine will be resettled in Iowa, although resettlement agencies are preparing themselves for the highly likely possibility of at least some. But they say there will be some challenges with helping new Iowans find permanent housing.

Kerri True-Funk is the director of the Des Moines field office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. She says they’re currently still working on permanent housing for Afghan refugees.

“We're hopefully going to get more information about what's going on with the situation in Ukraine and what's happening with either refugee processing or other pathways for arrival in the U.S.”

True-Funk says many Iowans are ready to help Ukrainians, especially with translation support.

11 a.m. - UI study finds lung damage in COVID patients

A study from the University of Iowa Post-COVID-19 Clinic research team shows damage to the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19.

Doctor Alejandro Comellas says their CT scans in the study found no difference based on the severity of a person’s COVID-19 case. “That was the surprising part — that we found the same degree of involvement in the lungs independently of how severe was the acute illness.”

Comellas says they are trying to figure out why there is no difference. He says they don’t know, but speculate the virus infects and causes similar damage to the airway, and the severity of the disease is dependent on how a person’s immune system responds. Comellas says he isn’t sure if the lung damage can be treated.

“That is the next question we are trying to assess,” according to Comellas. “We are now analyzing and studying what is happening to patients who have this finding, and whether many months later some of them are recovering or are they staying the same or progressing.” He says they are trying some treatments such as inhalers that they use with asthma or COPD.

The symptoms can include shortness of breath, a cough, scatter wheezing, sometimes chest tightness, but very nonspecific. Comellas says the lack of specific symptoms can let the problem go unnoticed.

He says the regular type of testing could turn out to be normal unless you do the specific test where the patient exhales during the CT scan to get a lung image.

Comellas says they are trying to find out if this will be a long-term problem following COVID-19.

“We do not know whether the findings are due to lung inflammation in the airway — or whether these are damaged airways like a scar,” he says. He says this may be something you want to have checked out.

Comellas says if you continue to have some of these symptoms two to three months after having COVID, you should see a doctor if you have any type of damage.

Comellas says they hope to have more information as they continue to study COVID-19 patients.

10 a.m. – Iowa is among several states considering making DST permanent

Iowa has joined several other states and the federal government in considering bills to make daylight saving time permanent.

Since daylight saving time first came to the United States in 1918, farmers have often been blamed for the biannual clock shift.

But David Prerau, who wrote a book on the time switch, says that’s “not only not true, it is 100 percent not true. It is as far from true as one could get. The leading group against daylight savings time (SIC) has always been farmers and agricultural people.”

The ag industry actually lobbied against daylight saving time 100 years ago. Prerau says farmers worked according to the sun, and a time change didn’t help them keep their animals' feeding schedules consistent while suddenly needing to be at market an hour earlier.

Along with the federal proposal to end time changes, there are bills in 27 state legislatures, including Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

Entry via Harvest Public Media

9 a.m. - Planned Parenthood North Central receives $20 million gift

Planned Parenthood North Central States has received an unexpected donation of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

It’s the largest donation in the organization’s history. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

North Central States operates 28 facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Scott revealed Wednesday that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits, including $275 million to Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said she’s still in shock.

“I was speechless. I can sort of talk about it. Now. I’m beginning to get my feet back. But it was the sort of thing that just never happened. It never happens,” she said. “And the fact that we show up, day in and day out for people who otherwise would have nowhere to go was very meaningful to MacKenzie Scott and that was why she was making this gift to us.”

Stoesz said the money brings tremendous relief, South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported.

“We are facing significantly escalating costs related to inflation, and also there is a shortage of healthcare workers in our country, and so our costs of providing care are going up,” she said. “So knowing that we now have $20 million, I’m very grateful.”

The donation comes as South Dakota’s governor, Kristi Noem, signed a bill Wednesday that would make the state one of the most difficult places to get abortion pills, though most of the law will not be enacted unless the state prevails in a federal court battle.

Entry via the Associated Press. Originally published March 24.

8 a.m. – Post-citizenship class will offer new — and not-so-new — U.S. citizens a chance to deepen their understanding of democracy

An immigrant advocacy organization is offering a post-citizenship class for the first time this week.

This Thursday, recently naturalized citizens, or anyone who wants to stay updated on civic duty, can attend Citizenship 201 at North Side Library in Des Moines.

Alejandro Murguia-Ortiz is with Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice and will be teaching the class. He says he has spoken with people in citizenship classes who are eager to learn more outside of studying for an exam. “It's directly in response to those conversations, those questions, and the fact that there typically isn't time in those classes to dive deeper into those things.”

Murguia-Ortiz says while the citizenship exam is more national in scope, participants in the new class will learn how to be active in more local events and elections and know their rights as a U.S. citizen.

Sunday, March 27

8 a.m. – Another case of bird flu confirmed in commercial flock in Franklin County

Bird flu has struck a commercial flock of adolescent hens in northern Iowa’s Franklin County.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture announced the case Saturday, this time in a flock of nearly 250,000 young hens. It’s the seventh case of deadly bird flu confirmed in the state.

The state veterinarian has said the goal is to cull an infected flock within 24 hours of a confirmed case to prevent the disease from spreading.

