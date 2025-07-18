Des Moines protestors join nationwide ‘Good Trouble’ demonstrations in honor of Rep. John Lewis

Dozens of Des Moines residents rallied Thursday afternoon at the city's Gray's Lake Park, joining nationwide “Good Trouble” rallies held to protest policies of the Trump administration they say attack civil and human rights.

The event was one of nearly 20 planned across the state and one of more than 1,600 across the country . Nationwide, organizers planned the protests for July 17, which marks the fifth anniversary of Rep. John Lewis' death. Lewis, a civil rights icon from Georgia, used the phrase "Good trouble, necessary trouble" in the fight for justice and voting rights. The rally followed the nationwide "No Kings" protests that took place June 14.

Holding signs that read phrases like “Medicaid cuts kill" and "Defend democracy not kings,” protestors stood along both sides of a busy Fleur Dr. during evening rush hour. Some passing drivers honked in support.

In Des Moines, the organizations League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Indivisible Iowa gathered protestors to oppose President Donald Trump's policies, which they say "criminalize our communities, roll back our rights and slash vital public programs."

Lucia Cheng / Iowa Public Radio Protestors showed up to speak up against what they said are authoritarian attacks on their rights.

Joe Henry, LULAC Iowa political director and an organizer of the rally, said visibility was a priority for the event.

"I think people feel a little bit isolated. They're not really sure whether or not their neighbors feel the same way," he said. "We're capturing a lot of visibility here — people leaving work, going in and out of the city — and we're letting them know that their neighbors care."

Henry said that while the rally was concerned with voting rights, including a new Iowa law that would let poll workers question and ask for proof of someone’s citizenship status, their concerns extend beyond that.

Henry said the rally was also about protecting government programs like SNAP and Medicaid, which took harsh cuts with the recent passage of the "One, Big Beautiful Bill." And, he said immigration issues are also a top concern — including ensuring due process for immigrants without legal status and making sure ICE doesn’t come into the community.

“We need to let people know that they're not alone, that they have support and that they can join with us,” he said.

Unlike other protests, Thursday's rally didn't have a lineup of speakers. Marie Herring, co-chair of the group Indivisible 515 and one of the organizers of the event, said this was intentional.

"As opposed to just listening to speakers and dispersing, this way people are really building relationships and connectedness," she said. "I think when people find at least that one or two other people that show up regularly or come to these things, they're more likely to show up, and maybe they'll even feel more comfortable inviting their own friends and neighbors to come and participate."

1 of 3 — 0717-Good Trouble-04.jpg Protestors hold up a sign recognizing Rep. John Lewis, who died five years ago July 17. Lucia Cheng / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 3 — 0717-Good Trouble-02.jpg Protestors show the signs they've prepared in honor of Rep. John Lewis, both honoring the civil rights icon and calling out current elected officials for policies they say are hurting the country. Lucia Cheng / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 3 — 0717-Good Trouble-09.jpg In addition to celebrating Rep. John Lewis, protestors at the event stated their concern and displeasure with current American leadership. Lucia Cheng / Iowa Public Radio

Kathy Schneider, an epidemiologist from Des Moines, was among the demonstrators. She called it "encouraging" to stand alongside others who felt frustrated by Washington.

Schneider said the United States has been “doing too much backsliding” recently.

“We want our elected representatives to represent us, and they haven't been doing a good job of that,” she said. “We the people, need to show the public that we care and that we're pro-democracy, and we're going to vote these people out, we're going to recruit new candidates who will pursue democracy.”

Schneider said she’s also disappointed in the state government and says Iowa's elected officials aren’t pursuing “the people’s agenda.” She pointed to Iowa's ranking in job growth and turning down of federal dollars.

According to a report released last month from the congressional Joint Economic Committee, the state ranked 50th in the nation for percent increase in nonfarm payroll employment over the past 12 months.

Besides LULAC and Indivisible, Progress Iowa, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, Planned Parenthood, OneIowa and Iowa Federation of Labor were also behind Thursday's event at Gray's Lake. Another "Good Trouble" rally was held at the Iowa State Capitol Thursday evening as well.