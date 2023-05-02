© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR News

Despite initial opposition, Cedar Falls mayor signs June Pride Month proclamation

Iowa Public Radio | By Zachary Oren Smith
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
ROB Green_mug.png
Screenshot taken from Cedar Falls Channel 15
/
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green wrote that he opposed making June LGBTQ Pride Month in the city because he opposed same-sex marriage. He eventually decided to sign the proclamation following much public comment.

June will be LGBTQ Pride Month in Cedar Falls. But that’s only after public uproar over the mayor announcing his opposition to a city proclamation.

The mayor of Cedar Falls has never written in support or opposition of a city proclamation. But when it came to proclaiming June LGBTQ Pride Month for the city, he said his beliefs led him to oppose it.

“There are 40,000 people in this town. There are at least hundreds of people who don’t understand," he told a crowded city council chamber. "And I’m one of those.”

Mayor Rob Green wrote in a memo to council that he opposes same-sex marriage. And consequently, opposed the proclamation.

However, he reversed course after an hour and a half of public comment and what he called "many, many" emails. Out of the crowd of over 30 speakers, only one opposed the proclamation.

Green said that he learned about the hostility and repression faced by members of the LGBTQ community. And particular, he became concerned about how his memo could be used to justify violence against the community.

"They could very easily say, 'Oh, well, Mayor Green has these views as well. I'm going to go much further.' And gosh, you saw that all the time in Republican circles or in the folks that were like extreme right taking political statements and really running with them in a direction they might not have been originally intended," Green told IPR News. "So I certainly wouldn't want it to be a cause of that."

While he flipped on signing the proclamation, Green maintained that his views on same-sex marriage had not changed.

Nate Gruber was in the room when the mayor changed his mind. But he said it wasn't enough. As a member of the Cedar Falls School Board, he said hearing the mayor’s opposition to the proclamation without an apology to the community was “a slap in the face.”

“I just really saw his refusal to sign or participate in the proclamation leading up to last night as really sending a message of exclusion and intolerance. And not really the kind of leadership the Cedar Falls community needed," he said.

Green has been Cedar Falls' mayor since 2020, and has said he will not seek reelection.

Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a reporter covering Eastern Iowa
