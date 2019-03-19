Grassley Says Army Corps Actions Made Flooding Worse

The Midwest has seen record-setting floods this month, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said it may have been worsened by U.S. Army Corps of Engineering actions.

Grassley says the corps released too much water too early from the Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border. Additionally, the corps several years ago ordered the removal of reinforcements to a levee in Hamburg, Ia, that protected the town from flooding in 2011.

“We have found in some of the past manuals of the Corps of Engineers that flooding was just one of several things they’re supposed to take into consideration, and maybe they have to take several things into consideration, but flooding has never been the primary concern of the corps,” Grassley said.

Grassley also said he feels the corps is not anticipating weather in order to get ahead of potential flooding problems.

A complete review of the Army Corp of Engineers manual will take place, according to Grassley, in order to help prepare for future flooding situations.