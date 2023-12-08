Mission Creek Festival announces 2024 lineup

Englert Theatre’s annual Mission Creek Festival is returning this April 4–6, 2024 for three days full of music and literature. Its stacked lineup includes national powerhouses like Indigo De Souza and Neko Case as well as local acts such as Anthony Worden and the Dave Helmer Band.

The annual festival, which has taken place in Iowa City since 2006, will bring audiences to a variety of venues across town, including Hancher Auditorium on the University of Iowa’s campus, smaller places like the Trumpet Blossom Cafe and of course, the historical Englert Theatre.

“Every year, Mission Creek reminds us how special the arts venues and gathering spaces are in our community,” said festival director Brian Johannesen. “We are lucky to have such an independent, locally-driven scene, whether you’re into books, music, or any other kind of artistic form.”

Thursday at Hancher

The 19th annual Mission Creek Festival will begin on Thursday, April 4 with an evening of acts at Hancher Auditorium.

Neko Case, member of The New Pornographers and a legendary singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist of her own right, will headline the Thursday night festivities.

Thursday audiences will also have the chance to see Hanif Abdurraqib, a poet, essayist and culture critic. Abdurraqib’s 2021 essay collection A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance won the 2022 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence. Experimental alt-soul artist L’Rain will also grace the Hancher stage on Thursday night.

Friday in downtown Iowa City

Friday, April 5 will mark the first full day of literature and music in downtown Iowa City. Notable acts on Friday include headliner Indigo De Souza, an American-Brazilian singer-songwriter from Asheville, NC. This year’s All of This Will End record spent many weeks on the non-commercial charts and was a favorite of the Studio One team.

Friday’s acts also include Sunny War, described by the Englert team as a “street-folk punk anarchist,” Single File, Hatis Noit, Strangers of Necessity, Team Ten Grand, Armand Hammer and George Clanton.

Lucius Pham / IPR Local artist Spvce, pictured here with last year's Mission Creek act Flylife, will play at Gabe's on Saturday, April 6.

Saturday at Gabe's, Trumpet Blossom and The Englert

Saturday, April 5 will feature even more musical acts at even more Iowa City venues.

“We live in such a creative culture in the Iowa City area,” said festival co-founder and artistic director Andre Perry. “So much is happening all the time that it’s hard to keep up with work, life, and family. Mission Creek is a time to pause from our quotidian routines and take a moment to celebrate this place and the distinct joys of checking out the arts with your community.”

Confirmed for the vegan Trumpet Blossom Cafe are YXNG RASKAL, Anthony Worden and Bootcamp. At the Riverside Theatre, Iowa City’s own 24thankyou and Nadah El Shazly will take the stage. New Standards Men, Spvce and Pelada will perform at Gabe’s and the venue has yet to be announced for local favorites Dave Helmer Band, Subatlantic and Blake Shaw’s Big(ish) Band. There will be no free show at Big Grove Brewery in 2024.

Two Mission Creek headliners will grace the Englert stage on Saturday night: folk rock singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman and psych rockers Osees, fresh off of their latest album Intercepted Message.

The Studio One team takes pride in giving you up-close and personal coverage of festivals and shows happening across Iowa. Follow us on Instagram @iprstudioone for the latest on the 2024 Mission Creek Festival. Early bird tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8.

