Internationally acclaimed jazz musician Jorge Luis Pacheco's "flying hands"

Internationally acclaimed jazz musician Jorge Luis Pacheco, originally from Havana, Cuba, now based in Germany, gave a stunningly charming and dynamic performance with his trio at the Temple for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Sept. 28 to open the Live at the Temple 2023-2024 season.

At one point during the show, he had the entire audience acting as his choir, singing in Spanish.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Jorge Luis Pacheco studied piano and percussion at the music school Alejandro García Caturla, later graduated as a percussionist in the conservatory Amadeo Roldán and worked as a professor at the conservatory Guillermo Thomas.

In preview of the concert, we read he’s been nicknamed “flying hands” by several jazz titans, and there’s no question about why after his 90 minute set. His mastery of the piano and dedication to emoting the energy of the world around us through his arrangements was clear with every note.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Jorge Luis Pacheco told Hola Iowa in advance of the concert that he wanted it to be "an imaginary trip to Cuba, to its music, its roots and cultural tradition with a modern and unique touch created by my own musical vision."

Pacheco's depth of skill juxtaposed with his jokes and his storytelling about his piano mentor's five wives made for a delightful evening. With a six string bass and Cuban inspired rhythms, the set was soft at times and intense at others.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Pacheco's mother is a choir director and his father is an opera singer. His sister is also a gifted and skilled pianist.

He opened with "Chan Chan," the first song on his newest album and ended his last song plucking the strings inside the piano with one hand while continuing to play with the other - the final conclusion being a soft reprise of “Ode an Die Freude(Ode To Joy)” “because I’m a romantic,” he mused.

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio Jorge Luis Pacheco plucked the strings inside the piano with one hand while playing with the other to end his performance at the Temple Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

For fans of jazz, piano and classical music, we recommend his newest record 'The Lockdown Album.' It was released in 2022 and spans Chopin to a cover of the Bee Gees’ "How Deep Is Your Love" to Beethoven's “Ode an Die Freude (Ode To Joy)” to quoting Shakespeare’s 18th Sonnet.