Don't miss the six stunning Live at the Temple acts this season

Des Moines Performing Arts' 2023-24 Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple concert series is starting soon, and it's a can't-miss line-up! From legendary singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega to acclaimed klezmer-rock band Mostly Kosher, it's an epic six show season — with a Christmastime add-on!

This year's series includes six powerhouse acts: Jorge Luis Pacheco Trio, Kaki King, Damn Tall Buildings, Mostly Kosher, Martha Redbone and Suzanne Vega. There's also an option to add on tickets to Irish Christmas in America and/or upgrade to the VIP experience for “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, Suzanne Vega.” Season tickets start at $158.

If you're not familiar with the artists in the series, here's our rundown of who's coming and when. The series begins Sept. 28!

Jorge Luis Pacheco Trio - Sept. 28, 2023

Jorge Luis Pacheco is an accomplished jazz pianist from Havana, Cuba. He's one of the leading acts of this generation of jazz musicians to come out of the country, and has won major contests, including the Montreux Jazz Piano Solo Competition in Switzerland. He's also played legendary jazz clubs, like Dizzy’s Jazz at Lincoln Center, and festivals including the New Orleans Jazz Fest and the Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York. According to Des Moines Performing Arts, “his music is a confluence of Cuban jazz, Cuban and Afro Cuban music, American jazz, and classical music with a measure of contemporary pop and soul.”

This performance would make for a perfect romantic date night or an intriguing post-work outing!

Kaki King - Oct. 16, 2023

Called "one of the world’s greatest living guitarists" by the Georgia Institute of Technology, Kaki King has released nine albums and played legendary arts venues like the Kennedy Center and the Met. She's also a composer, and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the Into the Wild movie soundtrack. Her music defies genre, with some jazz influences and a diverse range. She's known for her high-energy performances, so this show is sure to be a delight.

Guitar enthusiasts and curious minds alike, mark your calendars!

Damn Tall Buildings - Nov. 9, 2023

The gritty bluegrass band Damn Tall Buildings is revolutionizing the genre, infusing swing, ragtime and jazz into their country sensibilities. The collective consists of violinist/vocalist Avery Ballotta, string player and vocalist Max Capistran and bassist/vocalist Sasha Dubyk. Damn Tall Buildings packs a punch into their high-energy performances with intelligent songwriting and a whole lot of heart.

Country and folk fans will find themselves in the right spot for this concert.

Mostly Kosher - March 19, 2024

An acclaimed klezmer rock band hailing from Los Angeles, Mostly Kosher’s foundation in Judaic and American cultural music is infused with the stylings of jazz, Latin, rock and folk music. Their songwriting weaves together humanistic themes of social justice with Judaic folk sounds.

Mostly Kosher is led by Leeav Sofer, who was named one of Jewish Journal’s “30 under 30” in the LA Jewish diaspora. A bunch of fellow LA Jewish musicians accompany him on their journey through “ravenous klezmer beats and arresting Yiddish refrains,” according to Des Moines Performing Arts.

This show will be an entertaining and educational cultural experience for audience members of all ages.

Martha Redbone - April 12, 2024

From her father’s gospel-singing Black background and her mother’s Cherokee/Shawnee/Choctaw heritage comes Martha Redbone, a powerhouse vocalist/songwriter/composer/educator born in Harlan County, Ky.

Redbone uses her cultural background to inform her own unique version of American roots music as she connects cultures, embraces new generations of tradition and highlights social justice issues. Her powerhouse voice soars through genres like folk, blues and gospel to create a strong sound that is sure to captivate the audience.

R&B and soul fans, Redbone's for you!

An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, Suzanne Vega - April 20, 2024

Suzanne Vega, known as a leader of the 1980s folk-music revival, is still going strong with her neo-folk sensibilities and emotional, distinctive voice. For this Temple Theater performance, she'll be accompanied by her longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard. Nothing quite compares to her wispy storytelling of ordinary life through her uniquely poetic lens.

Seasoned fans and newbies alike will get an inside glimpse into the mind of the legendary Suzanne Vega through this intimate performance.

VIP packages are available as an add-on to season tickets, which will give you access to a pre-show visit to Vega’s soundcheck, a pre-show Q&A, one autographed tour poster, one commemorative VIP laminate and one commemorative ticket.

Add-on: Irish Christmas in America - Dec. 7 – 8, 2023

Season ticket holders also have the option to purchase tickets to Irish Christmas in America, which, according to Des Moines Performing Arts, will be a “fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions.”

This family-friendly performance includes a variety of traditional Irish instruments layered over lively Irish dancing and photographs. The early December treat is sure to get you and your family into the Christmas spirit.

Keep an eye out for our ongoing coverage of the 2023-24 Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple concert series as these dynamic performers come to town.