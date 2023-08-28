Track Zero is Iowa City's freshest new concert series

The Englert Theatre has a new series that's aimed specifically at younger audiences.

"There’s such a demand here for younger artists, indie artists and hip-hop, and it felt like we needed an avenue to host those things more," Englert programming coordinator Elly Hofmaier said. From this demand, a new concert series was born: Track Zero. Its inaugural season's lineup includes Emily Wells, Kassa Overall, Kate Bollinger, Tennis, Madison McFerrin, Sen Morimoto and Zora.

“We were looking at our programming as a whole, especially after a year of coming out of the pandemic, when we were just trying to survive for so long,” Elly Hofmaier, the Englert’s programming coordinator, said. “Finally, it got to the point where we were like, ‘Okay, what do we want to do to move forward and serve more people in our community?’

Hofmaier also emphasized the strength of the existing local music scene in Iowa City. The Englert has booked local acts to open for the majority of the Track Zero shows.

Artists to look forward to

Emily Wells

The James Theater, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

New York-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Emily Wells will be the first act in the Track Zero series, bringing her genre-defying sound to The James Theater stage. Wells is known for using classical instruments and layering them with loops and sample pads to create her unique, experimental sound. Last year’s Regards to the End album was described as “thrilling” by Madison Bloom of Pitchfork.

Kassa Overall

The James Theater, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Oberlin Conservatory of Music alum Kassa Overall is a maestro of avant-garde experimentation and hip-hop production. He combines rap with his jazz drumming to create jazz inspired by greats like Roy Hargrove and Billy Hart, but with the a styling all his own. This year’s ANIMALS record has been described as kaliedoscopic and subversive.

Kate Bollinger

Gabe’s, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Richmond-based singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger creates dreamy, folky music that is sure to capture the hearts of her Gabe’s audience this October. She has three EPs out currently, including last year’s Look at it in the Light, where her lyricism shines through as smart and charming.

Tennis

The Englert Theatre, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Hofmaier anticipates that Denver’s indie pop duo Tennis to be the biggest show of the Track Zero series this fall. Tennis, which teeters between alternative and dreampop, has released multiple successful albums, including 2017’s Yours Conditionally and 2020’s Swimmer, which was named one of the best albums of the year by USA Today. Their most recent album, Pollen, was released earlier this year, includes catchy singles such as “One Night with the Valet” and “Let’s Make a Mistake Tonight.”

Madison McFerrin

Gabe’s, October 25 at 9 p.m.

Madison McFerrin, backed by the pedigree of being reggae great Bobby McFerrin’s daughter, spins her own style of soulful, often a capella music. Dubbed “soul-appella” by Questlove himself, McFerrin’s voice soars over runs and bursts of staccato to wow audiences with her smooth presence. This year’s debut full-length “I Hope You Can Forgive Me” explores the joys and pitfalls of love and life with expert precision.

Sen Morimoto

The James Theater, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Sen Morimoto is a Japanese-American artist based out of Chicago. His music really defies the labels of genre; he combines elements of jazz, spoken word, hip-hop and pop to create his very own version of modern experimentation. Morimoto himself is an activist in his community, and that progressive thinking shines through his songwriting.

Zora

The James Theater, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“I think Zora will be surprising; she’s an artist from Minneapolis and she’s one of the few where we specifically sought her out,” Hofmaier said. “It’s kind of a genre that we don’t ever do, like the upbeat, hip-hop, dance, electronic production. She’s very involved in the ballroom community, so you can tell a lot of influence comes from there. I think there will be a niche of people who will be really stoked about that because that kind of thing doesn’t come to town a lot.”

Tickets are now on sale on the Englert’s website, with special pricing for students and members.

