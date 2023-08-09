Never fear! Studio One's Iowa State Fair concert guide is here

Along with several tents and bars, including Jalapeño Pete’s, JR’s Southpork Ranch and the Iowa Craft Beer Tent, the opportunities to hear live music at the fair are abundant.

Below is a list of the shows we’re trying to catch this year:

Thursday, Aug. 10

JAKE SCHRODT from 2 - 5 p.m.

Music style : Americana, singer/songwriter

Where : JR’s Southpork Ranch

Jake Schrodt is an Iowa native performing a unique blend of alternative rock, outlaw country and Americana music, with flares of blues and folk. His Bye Myself EP is available on all platforms!

Friday, Aug. 11

BYOBRASS @ 11 a.m.

Music style : Jazz, funk, brass house

Where : MidAmerican Energy Stage

BYOBrass is comprised of nine professional musicians and educators from across Iowa. Their high-energy brass band music is sure to get audiences moving and grooving to their multi-genre sound.

JOSHUA SINCLAIR from 1 - 4 p.m.

Music style: Americana, singer/songwriter

Where : Jalapeño Pete’s

Joshua Sinclair is a Des Moines-based acoustic artist who plays a mix of country and rock. He's been playing a busy schedule of shows all year, with music from his four records. Check out his latest, Ten Songs for Summer, to get you into the State Fair mood.

Image Provided By Artist The Nadas are back! Check them out Aug. 11.

THE NADAS from 7 - 9 p.m.

Music style : Americana

Where : MidAmerican Energy Stage

The Nadas are a seasoned quintet playing a mix of alternative, Americana, country, folk, indie, and rock music. They began in 1995 in Ames and have been delivering solid performances and records ever since. The crowd at this show is sure to include some die-hard Nadas fans, but even if you haven't heard them before, you're sure to have a wonderful time.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Lucius Pham / IPR Royce Johns’ newest album Thank Ya Kindly debuted on Aug. 1.

ROYCE JOHNS from 1 - 4 p.m.

Music style : Americana, country, singer/songwriter

Where : Jalapeño Pete’s

Royce Johns’ newest album Thank Ya Kindly was released on August 1, and boy is it stunning. Recorded in Muscle Shoals, Ala., with help from guitarist-singer Caleb Elliott, Johns’ record is filled with original songs that already sound timeless, like classic, well-worn folk standards you might remember from your granddaddy. He’ll surely play the album’s catchy-as-hell title track, perhaps “Beauty In The Cold” and “Pine Box Boogie” as well.

LATINO CELEBRATION FT. SON PERUCHOS @ 7 p.m.

Music style : Andean and South American folk music

Where : Anne & Bill Riley Stage

Get your salsa, bachata, and cha-cha-cha on at the Latino Celebration this fair season! Son Peruchos are a local favorite, specializing in the unique styles of Latin music from the Peruvian Andes. They utilize traditional instruments like the zampona to bring new life to traditional South American folk music. There will be infectious dance energy at this show! We're confident there'll be salsa dancing at this set!

Monday, Aug. 14

EPK Photo The Black Keys are playing the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

THE BLACK KEYS @ 8 p.m.

Music style : Rock, blues

Where : State Fair Grandstand

One of the most anticipated shows at the State Fair this year will be The Black Keys, the blues rock duo comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney. The band has had some smash hit records like El Camino and Brothers, and continues to release solid rock and blues-inspired music that gets your head bopping.

BOB PACE & THE DANGEROUS BAND from 8:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Music style : Rock, blues

Where : Jalapeño Pete’s

Iowa Blues and Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers Bob Pace & The Dangerous Band have been entertaining Iowa audiences for over 40 years. There's a reason people keep coming back to listen to Bob Pace; his blues rock sound is award-winning and timeless.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Jim Heemstra Lani plays Des Moines Porchfest 2022 in Union Park.

LANI from 1:45 - 2:30 p.m.

Music style : Piano pop, singer/songwriter

Where : MidAmerican Energy Stage

Lani is a Colombian-American singer/songwriter based in Des Moines. Inspired by a multitude of different genres, she brings together those styles into a powerful, keyboard-driven sound that "captures what it means to be beautifully vulnerable."

Wednesday, Aug. 16

THE FEEL RIGHT from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Music style : R&B, pop, rock

Where : MidAmerican Energy Stage

The Feel Right describes themselves as a "smooth blend of R&B, Neo-Soul, Pop and Jazz gruuvz." Hailing from Des Moines and led by The Voice alum Sharane Calister, The Feel Right combines a grooving sound with smooth vocals and is another set sure to get audiences on their feet.

LINDSEY STIRLING AND WALK OFF THE EARTH @ 8 p.m.

Music style : Electric violin, pop/classical fusion

Where : State Fair Grandstand

Alternative pop violinist Lindsey Stirling and indie pop band Walk off the Earth are sure to deliver one of the most danceable shows of the State Fair this year. Keep an ear out for hits like "Roundtable Rival" and "Crystallize" from Stirling and sing-alongs like "My Stupid Heart" and "I'll Be There" from Walk of the Earth.

Darren Schultz The Avey Grouws Band is a favorite of ours, and is sure to entertain at the State Fair this year!

AVEY GROUWS BAND from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Music style : Blues

Where : Jalapeño Pete’s

Avey Grouws Band are a Billboard chart-topping blues act from across Iowa that consistently deliver a powerful sound packed with a whole lotta heart. Favorite tracks of theirs to hear live include "Two Days Off (And A Little Bit of Liquor)" and their instrumental jam "Mariana."

Thursday, Aug. 17

Madeleine King / IPR

THE OTHER BROTHERS from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Music style : Rock, blues

Where : JR’s Southpork Ranch

The Other Brothers are a rockabilly blues act from Des Moines. A trio, they describe themselves as "born and bred out of the Midwest," and their oeuvre of rock is akin to fellow State Fair act The Black Keys.

BRITTANY SWORD from 7 - 11 p.m.

Music style : Pop, singer/songwriter

Where : Iowa Craft Beer Tent

Iowa artist Brittany Sword's solo music came out of a need for a creative outlet. What came next was uplifting, upbeat music that captures her positive personality alongside her rhythmic guitar work. Last year's Colors EP is peppy and fun - perfect to bop your head to while enjoying a local drink at the Iowa Craft Beer Tent.

Friday, Aug. 18

Iowa State Fair Press Photo As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold more than 15 million albums domestically, including blockbuster singles such as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

LUDACRIS AND SEAN KINGSTON @ 8 p.m

Music style : R&B, hip-hop

Where : State Fair Grandstand

Ludacris will bring his “Southern Hospitality” to the Midwest for the fair’s largest hip-hop offering this year. The “Get Back” and “What’s Your Fantasy” rapper (the latter track produced by Des Moines-born hitmaker Bangladesh) will perform songs from his decades-long catalogue with the help of Sean Kingston, the Jamaican heartthrob behind late-2000s staples like “Fire Burning” and “Beautiful Girls.” Move b-tch, get out your wallet! Don’t miss your chance to see the Fast & Furious star on the Grandstand, Friday, Aug. 18.

Saturday, Aug. 19

EMMA BUTTERWORTH from 1 - 4 p.m.

Music style : Singer/songwriter

Where : Jalapeño Pete’s

Chicago artist Emma Butterworth weaves together her wide-ranging musical influences into soulful, indie-folk rock. Her lyrics and storytelling soar over solid instrumentals, creating an entrancing sound that's sure to captivate State Fair audiences. Keep an ear out for her latest single, "Dance of the Dead," which is equal parts moody and moving.

BOB DORR’S IOWA MUSIC REVUE from 7 - 9 p.m.

Music style : Blues, rock

Where : MidAmerican Energy Stage

IPR's own Bob Dorr is a multi-Hall of Famer, and has been active in local bands since the 1960s. Though he excels in instruments like the harmonica and percussion, perhaps he is best known for his enchanting vocals, brilliantly paired with blues rock-inspired instrumentals. Dorr has a cult following throughout Iowa, and a his show at the State Fair is something you're not going to want to miss. It's the blues, baby!

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images Members of the Dixie Chicks — now known simply as The Chicks — perform at the Grammy Awards in New York in 2003.

THE CHICKS AND BEN HARPER @ 8 p.m.

Music style : Country, rock, singer/songwriter

Where : State Fair Grandstand

Smashing national acts The Chicks and Ben Harper are together on one of the hottest tickets of the Fair this year. Sing along to country favorites like "Goodbye, Earl" and "Wide Open Spaces" by The Chicks and "Diamonds on the Inside" by Harper for an unforgettable time at the Grandstand.

Sunday, Aug. 20

JUNIOR MARVIN AND THE LEGENDARY WAILERS @ 8 p.m.

Music style : Reggae

Where : MidAmerican Energy Stage

Big fan of Bob Marley & The Wailers? See their predecessor rock the MidAmerican Stage this year! With Junior Marvin at the helm, this reggae act continues a long-standing tradition of socially-conscious, totally danceable tunes that will lift your spirits and your soul.