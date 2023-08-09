Never fear! Studio One's Iowa State Fair concert guide is here
The Iowa State Fair hosts ticketed shows at the Grandstand, but there are also four free stages - and several other less formal spots at the fair - that host music too!
Along with several tents and bars, including Jalapeño Pete’s, JR’s Southpork Ranch and the Iowa Craft Beer Tent, the opportunities to hear live music at the fair are abundant.
Below is a list of the shows we’re trying to catch this year:
Thursday, Aug. 10
JAKE SCHRODT from 2 - 5 p.m.
Music style: Americana, singer/songwriter
Where: JR’s Southpork Ranch
Jake Schrodt is an Iowa native performing a unique blend of alternative rock, outlaw country and Americana music, with flares of blues and folk. His Bye Myself EP is available on all platforms!
Friday, Aug. 11
BYOBRASS @ 11 a.m.
Music style: Jazz, funk, brass house
Where: MidAmerican Energy Stage
BYOBrass is comprised of nine professional musicians and educators from across Iowa. Their high-energy brass band music is sure to get audiences moving and grooving to their multi-genre sound.
JOSHUA SINCLAIR from 1 - 4 p.m.
Music style: Americana, singer/songwriter
Where: Jalapeño Pete’s
Joshua Sinclair is a Des Moines-based acoustic artist who plays a mix of country and rock. He's been playing a busy schedule of shows all year, with music from his four records. Check out his latest, Ten Songs for Summer, to get you into the State Fair mood.
THE NADAS from 7 - 9 p.m.
Music style: Americana
Where: MidAmerican Energy Stage
The Nadas are a seasoned quintet playing a mix of alternative, Americana, country, folk, indie, and rock music. They began in 1995 in Ames and have been delivering solid performances and records ever since. The crowd at this show is sure to include some die-hard Nadas fans, but even if you haven't heard them before, you're sure to have a wonderful time.
Saturday, Aug. 13
ROYCE JOHNS from 1 - 4 p.m.
Music style: Americana, country, singer/songwriter
Where: Jalapeño Pete’s
Royce Johns’ newest album Thank Ya Kindly was released on August 1, and boy is it stunning. Recorded in Muscle Shoals, Ala., with help from guitarist-singer Caleb Elliott, Johns’ record is filled with original songs that already sound timeless, like classic, well-worn folk standards you might remember from your granddaddy. He’ll surely play the album’s catchy-as-hell title track, perhaps “Beauty In The Cold” and “Pine Box Boogie” as well.
LATINO CELEBRATION FT. SON PERUCHOS @ 7 p.m.
Music style: Andean and South American folk music
Where: Anne & Bill Riley Stage
Get your salsa, bachata, and cha-cha-cha on at the Latino Celebration this fair season! Son Peruchos are a local favorite, specializing in the unique styles of Latin music from the Peruvian Andes. They utilize traditional instruments like the zampona to bring new life to traditional South American folk music. There will be infectious dance energy at this show! We're confident there'll be salsa dancing at this set!
Monday, Aug. 14
THE BLACK KEYS @ 8 p.m.
Music style: Rock, blues
Where: State Fair Grandstand
One of the most anticipated shows at the State Fair this year will be The Black Keys, the blues rock duo comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney. The band has had some smash hit records like El Camino and Brothers, and continues to release solid rock and blues-inspired music that gets your head bopping.
BOB PACE & THE DANGEROUS BAND from 8:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Music style: Rock, blues
Where: Jalapeño Pete’s
Iowa Blues and Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famers Bob Pace & The Dangerous Band have been entertaining Iowa audiences for over 40 years. There's a reason people keep coming back to listen to Bob Pace; his blues rock sound is award-winning and timeless.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
LANI from 1:45 - 2:30 p.m.
Music style: Piano pop, singer/songwriter
Where: MidAmerican Energy Stage
Lani is a Colombian-American singer/songwriter based in Des Moines. Inspired by a multitude of different genres, she brings together those styles into a powerful, keyboard-driven sound that "captures what it means to be beautifully vulnerable."
Wednesday, Aug. 16
THE FEEL RIGHT from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Music style: R&B, pop, rock
Where: MidAmerican Energy Stage
The Feel Right describes themselves as a "smooth blend of R&B, Neo-Soul, Pop and Jazz gruuvz." Hailing from Des Moines and led by The Voice alum Sharane Calister, The Feel Right combines a grooving sound with smooth vocals and is another set sure to get audiences on their feet.
LINDSEY STIRLING AND WALK OFF THE EARTH @ 8 p.m.
Music style: Electric violin, pop/classical fusion
Where: State Fair Grandstand
Alternative pop violinist Lindsey Stirling and indie pop band Walk off the Earth are sure to deliver one of the most danceable shows of the State Fair this year. Keep an ear out for hits like "Roundtable Rival" and "Crystallize" from Stirling and sing-alongs like "My Stupid Heart" and "I'll Be There" from Walk of the Earth.
AVEY GROUWS BAND from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Music style: Blues
Where: Jalapeño Pete’s
Avey Grouws Band are a Billboard chart-topping blues act from across Iowa that consistently deliver a powerful sound packed with a whole lotta heart. Favorite tracks of theirs to hear live include "Two Days Off (And A Little Bit of Liquor)" and their instrumental jam "Mariana."
Thursday, Aug. 17
THE OTHER BROTHERS from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Music style: Rock, blues
Where: JR’s Southpork Ranch
The Other Brothers are a rockabilly blues act from Des Moines. A trio, they describe themselves as "born and bred out of the Midwest," and their oeuvre of rock is akin to fellow State Fair act The Black Keys.
BRITTANY SWORD from 7 - 11 p.m.
Music style: Pop, singer/songwriter
Where: Iowa Craft Beer Tent
Iowa artist Brittany Sword's solo music came out of a need for a creative outlet. What came next was uplifting, upbeat music that captures her positive personality alongside her rhythmic guitar work. Last year's Colors EP is peppy and fun - perfect to bop your head to while enjoying a local drink at the Iowa Craft Beer Tent.
Friday, Aug. 18
LUDACRIS AND SEAN KINGSTON @ 8 p.m
Music style: R&B, hip-hop
Where: State Fair Grandstand
Ludacris will bring his “Southern Hospitality” to the Midwest for the fair’s largest hip-hop offering this year. The “Get Back” and “What’s Your Fantasy” rapper (the latter track produced by Des Moines-born hitmaker Bangladesh) will perform songs from his decades-long catalogue with the help of Sean Kingston, the Jamaican heartthrob behind late-2000s staples like “Fire Burning” and “Beautiful Girls.” Move b-tch, get out your wallet! Don’t miss your chance to see the Fast & Furious star on the Grandstand, Friday, Aug. 18.
Saturday, Aug. 19
EMMA BUTTERWORTH from 1 - 4 p.m.
Music style: Singer/songwriter
Where: Jalapeño Pete’s
Chicago artist Emma Butterworth weaves together her wide-ranging musical influences into soulful, indie-folk rock. Her lyrics and storytelling soar over solid instrumentals, creating an entrancing sound that's sure to captivate State Fair audiences. Keep an ear out for her latest single, "Dance of the Dead," which is equal parts moody and moving.
BOB DORR’S IOWA MUSIC REVUE from 7 - 9 p.m.
Music style: Blues, rock
Where: MidAmerican Energy Stage
IPR's own Bob Dorr is a multi-Hall of Famer, and has been active in local bands since the 1960s. Though he excels in instruments like the harmonica and percussion, perhaps he is best known for his enchanting vocals, brilliantly paired with blues rock-inspired instrumentals. Dorr has a cult following throughout Iowa, and a his show at the State Fair is something you're not going to want to miss. It's the blues, baby!
THE CHICKS AND BEN HARPER @ 8 p.m.
Music style: Country, rock, singer/songwriter
Where: State Fair Grandstand
Smashing national acts The Chicks and Ben Harper are together on one of the hottest tickets of the Fair this year. Sing along to country favorites like "Goodbye, Earl" and "Wide Open Spaces" by The Chicks and "Diamonds on the Inside" by Harper for an unforgettable time at the Grandstand.
Sunday, Aug. 20
JUNIOR MARVIN AND THE LEGENDARY WAILERS @ 8 p.m.
Music style: Reggae
Where: MidAmerican Energy Stage
Big fan of Bob Marley & The Wailers? See their predecessor rock the MidAmerican Stage this year! With Junior Marvin at the helm, this reggae act continues a long-standing tradition of socially-conscious, totally danceable tunes that will lift your spirits and your soul.