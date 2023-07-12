My first time at 80/35 was the festival’s last time in Western Gateway Park

For anyone who doesn’t know, 80/35 is an annual, mostly-free music festival in Western Gateway Park that just celebrated its 14th year on July 7 and 8. This was my first time at the festival. Put on by the nonprofit organization Des Moines Music Coalition , this year’s fest featured four stages, three of which were free and open to the public. And yes, there was a lot of weed for sale. One of the free stages was even sponsored by Bud & Mary’s , a family-owned cannabis company working to educate the public about the science behind weed. Despensary and Climbing Kites were also vendors.

“It was important to us to have cannabis because we think this festival should be for everyone,” said Festival Director Mickey Davis. “If medical marijuana allows you to be able to best enjoy an outdoor festival, we were all for facilitating that process.”

80/35 is for everyone

Brittany Brooke Crow / Sharane Calister's set on the IPR stage was a dance party for all ages.

Listen, though. I wasn’t joking when I said 80/35 feels like a magical wonderland. I’ve been to concerts all over the country. Before moving to Iowa in October 2022, I spent the last six years as a music journalist in Seattle, where they throw all kinds of cultural festivals . And I have never seen a festival as inclusive, caring, communicative , or well-thought-out as 80/35.

Key takeaways:

Acts to add to your concert bucket list: Sudan Archives, Gustaf, Kiss the Tiger, Thumpasaurus and Ancient Posse.

This was 80/35’s last year in Western Gateway Park. Next year, the fest moves to Waterworks Park.

Best Iowa acts: Penny Peach, The Crust Band and Teller Bank$.

Here are some examples of the experience: The festival provided attendees with the ability to create their own custom festival merch, printed on the spot by The F2 Co . The food options were numerous, from Caribbean to Mediterranean to a cereal bar, and there were easily-accessible vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Primary Healthcare was giving out free lube and condoms. I bought a shirt that says “Free Sexuality” from Rachel the Maker at the vintage and craft market.

The whole fest was wheelchair-accessible, and, for the first time this year, there were two sensory tents provided by autism-action company Fi & Friends that severely dampened noise and light for anyone experiencing sensory overload.

“When [our daughter, Fiona] was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder a little over the age of two, we realized there’s awareness, there’s acceptance, but there really isn’t a ton of action,” said CJ Cullinan, co-founder of Fi & Friends along with his wife, Dijana Cullinan. “What we wanted to do was create spaces that are safe, accessible, and something that should just be for those affected by sensory processing struggles.”

What about the music tho?

Brittany Brooke Crow / Cautious Clay was a favorite of many fest attendees, playing his flute and his guitar on the mainstage.

Flutes were one of the biggest musical trends of the fest. Gustaf, a manic punk band from NYC that someone in the audience described to me as “ crepuscular ,” whipped out a flute several times, along with whistles, rubber chickens, and a Kum & Go pillow someone handed to them. (Yes, you do want to see them live.) Main stage act Cautious Clay did a flute cover of Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You.” I’m pretty sure I saw at least two other flutes somewhere.

This was one of the most diverse lineups I’ve ever seen at a festival, and my favorite acts were the artists who interacted with their audiences and focused on spreading love. I started my festival experience on Friday with Elizabeth Moen’s performance on the main stage, and her backup singer Danielle Strautmanis gave me life. She looked so purely happy to be there. Her energy reminded me of a young Aretha – so natural, just singing the dang song. She made me happy to be there, too.

Later that day, one-woman hip-hop violinist Sudan Archives filled up the main stage all by herself. When I walked into her set, she was teaching the crowd to chant “I’m not average” along to one of her songs. Her whole vibe was so inviting and accepting. Dancers from SEEDS , a local nonprofit aimed at teaching youth creative expression, joined Sudan Archives onstage, and she had them come back out for a bow while she told the crowd how grateful she was to have had dancers with her for the first time.

On the main stage Saturday Ancient Posse , a pop-soul band bred in Des Moines and based in Brooklyn, was equally as loving and engaging. Frontwoman Kamillah Jonaé sang a song about not letting people shush you and then looked at the audience and said, “We’re here to open our throats!” Damn right, Kamillah.

On the Kum & Go stage, Kiss the Tiger frontwoman Meghan Kreidler pulled the audience in like a magnet. I was feeling both under- and over-stimulated when I walked over to the stage midday on Saturday, and Kreidler’s voice cut through all the noise and made me feel human again. She was equal parts Orville Peck and Sandy from the remake of Grease I now need to see made starring Kreidler. She sang songs about loving herself and other people, and I left the set with my heart full. You can see Kiss The Tiger Nov. 10 at xBk .

By the time LA alt-funk group Thumpasaurus ’s set rolled around at 9 p.m. on Saturday, my feet hurt, my back hurt, and I desperately wanted a real toilet. But their set was just so dang happy I found myself inching closer and closer to the stage. They did funky, synthesized tracks with goofy titles like “Space Barn'' and “I’m Pissed.” The latter had me jumping with lyrics like “I'm pissed / Leave me alone / Let me work it out / Through dance.”

Brittany Brooke Crow / McKinley Dixon and Teller Bank$ closed the IPR stage at 80/35 2023.

There’s a lot more festival I wish I had time to tell you about, but, short of that, here are a few other items of note: HOLS played their first festival set in 10 years and were announced as an inductee into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Crust Band is an up-and-coming hard rock group of young musicians that switch instruments during their sets that I desperately want to hear cover “Cult of Personality.” Penny Peach is becoming an Iowa fixture with her sparkling soundscape of dirty garage rock. After his set on the Kum & Go stage rapper McKinley Dixon hopped over to the IPR stage for a show with Teller Bank$ that was filled with brotherly love. I also learned about the California Raisins at the craft market and went down a Google rabbit hole – apparently they have an Emmy?!

Get ready for Waterworks

This was 80/35’s last year in Western Gateway Park. In 2024, the fest will take place at Waterworks Park, just a little southwest of Downtown Des Moines. Festival Director Mickey Davis said the construction in Western Gateway Park is the main reason the festival will be moving, but the new location should save the festival upwards of $20,000 in fencing and security costs, which will allow 80/35 to reinvest more in talent and keep ticket prices affordable.

“In the long term we know this will allow us to invest in the artists and the people who make the festival happen in a way that’s more in line with the mission of the DMMC,” said Davis.

My first and last 80/35 in Western Gateway Park was – sorry for the cliche, but it’s true – an experience I’ll never forget. I’m so excited for what the festival organizers have in store for their new location, and I hope you’ll join me there so you, too, can experience the magic.

To keep up with 80/35, follow the festival on IG or visit their website .