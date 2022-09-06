Maximum Ames features more than 40 Iowa artists on their 2022 lineup

Maximum Ames Music Festival (MAMF) is celebrating its tenth anniversary this September 15–18, “albeit with an asterisk."

MAMF launched in 2011 and was set to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2020. However, the pandemic forced the event to be live-streamed that year. In 2021, MAMF held a scaled-back live event due to continuing safety concerns. Now, the festival is back at full-scale.

“It isn’t technically ten years this year, but this festival means a lot to many people, and we think it deserves the 10th anniversary treatment,” MAMF organizer Fred Love said in a press release.

The festival will take place over four days at seven different venues across Ames.

The full daily schedule and set times have been posted on Maximum Ames' Facebook page.

In previous years, MAMF has sold passes that grant festival goers access to all shows. This year, some venues may have cover charges at their own discretion, but the majority of the performances will be free to attend. The many local artists performing at this year’s festival encompass a wide variety of genres, including indie rock, blues, Americana, EDM, and more.

Headliners for MAMF10* include:

Annalibera

Annalibera is an ethereal indie singer-songwriter from Des Moines whose atmospheric lyrical soundscapes are sure to capture audiences' awe.

Brother Trucker

Brother Trucker is an Americana band from Des Moines known for lively in-person shows and a spirit-lifting roots/rock sound.

Miss Christine

Miss Christine is a blues and soul-inspired indie rock singer-songwriter who has traveled the world as a professional touring bassist.

The Rush Cleveland Trio

This is a classic Iowan outfit complete with country and rockabilly influences. Keep an ear out for electrifying guitar solos from Rush!

Eleven Moons

IPR's Dallas Tuttle describes Eleven Moon's sound as "soulful psychedelia and bluesy folk rock;" the latest project of local veteran musician V Ellsbury.

Matt Woods

Matt Woods is a roots and blues artists who has won the Iowa Blues Foundation Challenge twice and placed as a semi-finalist in the International Blues Challenge.

The full confirmed lineup also includes: Alleygrass, Atlas Support Group, Marc Bailey, Bleujack, Liv Carrow, Casual Disasters, the Dave Slade Trio, Fat Sky, Fred Love and the Bakersfield Brawl, Great Caesar’s Goat, Tom Hummer, Hot Kunch, Indigo Monks, DJ Elliot James, Johnny Rocket, Courtney Krause, Adam Lyons, Moonrabbit, Moscow Puzzles, Mr. Softheart, MSGW, No Good Deeds, Pink Kodiak, Jeff Schipull, Ben Schrag, Seth Chloe and the Silver Linings, Stateparks, Teri Underhill, Wally Neal and the Cloud-Hidden Singers, Wiitch Tiit, the White Chickens, Zap Tura and Elizabeth Zimmerman.

