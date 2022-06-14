Charlotte Blu's groovy debut "The Colors Of You"

In her loungey, new single, “Feel The Blues,” Charlotte Blu observes that “things are not the same as they were before.” And, once her new EP drops on June 18, she’s hoping things will only continue to get better.

“It’s kind of like a dream come true,” said Charlotte. “I’ve always thought about putting my work out there for others to hear, and I feel like it’s been a long time coming. So to see that come true is, man, it’s a great thing.”

Her soon-to-be-released six track collection, “The Colors Of You,” focuses on themes of self-love and self-discovery, with songs she describes as “chill, but also a little groovy.” Upbeat numbers like “Feel The Blues,” “High On My Feet” and “Free Like A Bird” provide a splash of pop, while bouncier tracks like “Strange” sort of mellow it all out. The album’s title refers to the diverse shades of emotion and style Blu touches on across the record.

Madeleine C King / IPR

“Just thinking about how there’s so many colors…so many colors and nuances,” said Charlotte. “I wanted something to kind of describe how different my music is. And how it’s so broad and it’s not just like one specific genre. So I thought maybe it’s colorful. So I came up with the name ‘[The] Colors Of You.’”

While construction on the EP began in early 2022, the music has been cooking for much longer. Since she began writing music at the age of 13, Blu has kept most of it to herself.

Last year, she released her first single “Warriors,” which melded her powerful voice and soulful tone into an uplifting pop belter. Her most recent release “Not Alone,” is a slow, moving ballad with vocals that reach soaring heights. With “The Colors Of You,” she seeks to balance those highs and lows with original music for all moods.

Madeleine C King / IPR Charlotte Blu performs at Juneteenth: The Movement, premiering June 18 on Iowa PBS.

Eager to share some of the songs she’s held onto for over five years, Blu, now 18 years old and freshly graduated from high school, faces the future.

“My hopes,” said Charlotte, “are that people will find inspiration in the music.”

Charlotte Blu is one of the headliners for "Juneteenth: The Movement," which premieres June 18 on Iowa PBS and all IPR Studio One stations; her new EP “The Colors Of You” also drops on June 18, accompanied by an album release party at the Redstone Room in Davenport.