Health

Photos: Following Team NPR On RAGBRAI

Iowa Public Radio | By Madeleine King,
Clay Masters
Published July 25, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT
20190721-day_1__14.jpg
1 of 39
Riders shelter from the storm at the American Legion in Avoca.
Madeleine King
20190720-day_0_1.jpg
2 of 39
Iowa Public Radio's Ben Kieffer interviews Jonathon "Smokey" Baer, a long time All Things Considered producer, for the new IPR podcast Bike Shorts.
Madeleine King
20190721-day_1_7.jpg
3 of 39
Avoca, IA celebrates its sesquicentennial this summer and made a RAGBRAI-themed sign to mark the 150 year anniversary.
Madeleine King
20190721-day_1_8.jpg
4 of 39
Workers at the Salad Bar travelling food station wait for hungry riders to arrive in Avoca, IA.
Madeleine King
20190721-day_1_9.jpg
5 of 39
Riders were met with many ways to cool down in Avoca, IA despite the rainy weather on Day 1.
Madeleine King
20190721-day_1_13.jpg
6 of 39
Day 1 of the ride brought chilly, rainy weather. Riders stop in the meeting town of Avoca, IA in search of warm food.
Madeleine King
20190721-day_16.jpg
7 of 39
RAGBRAI Riders sign their name at he travelling Wine on Wheels cart in Avoca, IA.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_2_41.jpg
8 of 39
The American Legion of Winterset welcome riders and residents to the evening's festivities on Day 2.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_2_58.jpg
9 of 39
Scott Horsley works on his plate of pie.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_2_59.jpg
10 of 39
Spectators watch the Rhubarb Rumble in downtown Winterset.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_215_0.jpg
11 of 39
Kyle Munson leads the Groucho and NPR teams towards the RAGBRAI route on day 2.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_216_0.jpg
12 of 39
Team NPR and Team Groucho head out for Winterset on day 2.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_217.jpg
13 of 39
Workers at the Carbo Hut prepare to feed thousands of hungry riders in the meeting town of Stuart, IA.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_218.jpg
14 of 39
Rider pull into the day 2 meeting town of Stuart.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_227.jpg
15 of 39
Riders pull into the day 2 meeting town of Stuart.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_229.jpg
16 of 39
The Stuart Fire Department waves at riders as they take off for the next town on the RAGBRAI route.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_231.jpg
17 of 39
Avoca, IA welcomes RAGBRAI riders on day 2.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_223.jpg
18 of 39
First National Bank in Avoca, IA lays its claim to fame in a bank robbery from none other than the imfamous Bonnie and Clyde.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_234.jpg
19 of 39
Riders leave Stuart for the overnight town of Winterset, IA.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_235.jpg
20 of 39
Rider leaves Stuart for the overnight town of Winterset, IA.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_237.jpg
21 of 39
The Stuart town slogan waves goodbye at riders on their way towards Winterset.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_238.jpg
22 of 39
Volunteers with Adaptive Sports Iowa post with the Team NPR and Team Groucho bus.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_239.jpg
23 of 39
Former All Things Considered Producer Jonathon "Smokey" Baer
Madeleine King
20190722-day_242.jpg
24 of 39
Scott Horsley talks to host Ben Kieffer.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_245.jpg
25 of 39
Team NPR heads towards the stage for the annual Rhubarb Rumble.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_2_61.jpg
26 of 39
Les Cook of NPR powers through his slice of pie.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_2_60.jpg
27 of 39
Scott Horsely shows the judge that he's finished his plate of food.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_246.jpg
28 of 39
Scott Horsley and Kyle Munson face off before the annual Rhubarb Rumble.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_247.jpg
29 of 39
NPR's Richard Harris shows off the Rhubarb Rumble trophy: a golden rolling pin.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_248.jpg
30 of 39
Scott Horsely of NPR explains the rules of the Rhubarb Rumble while showing off its main prize: the golden rolling pin.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_249.jpg
31 of 39
Clay Masters pumps up the crowd for Team NPR before the Rhubarb Rumble begins.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_257.jpg
32 of 39
Joey Duback proves to the judge his turn is done.
Madeleine King
20190722-day_264.jpg
33 of 39
Riders pile on for a photo with a four-wheeled bike in downtown Winterset.
Madeleine King
20190723-day_3-6.jpg
34 of 39
Riders pull into Norwalk, IA - the day 3 meeting town.
Madeleine King
20190723-day_3-10_0.jpg
35 of 39
The shortest day of the ride sees long lines at local pie stands.
Madeleine King
20190724-day_4_0.jpg
36 of 39
Riders are welcomed into the meeting town of Chariton on Day 4.
Madeleine King
20190724-day_4-7_0.jpg
37 of 39
Riders enter the meeting town of Chariton on Day 4
Madeleine King
20190724-day_4-10.jpg
38 of 39
Downtown Chariton provides activities for weary riders.
Madeleine King
20190724-day_4-11_0.jpg
39 of 39
Riders roughouse on the town square of Chariton, the halfway point for the week's longest ride.
Madeleine King

Want to escape the daily grind of work and the news cycle but don't have time to bike across Iowa? All this week, IPR's Ben Kieffer is on RAGBRAI with Team No Pie Refused. Here's a photo recap of the ride so far.

Click here to see our photos from the second half of the week.

Health
Madeleine King
As the newsletter product coordinator, Madeleine (she/her) manages and writes for Iowa Public Radio’s newsletter portfolio, including The Daily Digest and Political Sense.
See stories by Madeleine King
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
See stories by Clay Masters
