Don't let your trees get too thirsty

It can be easy to take trees for granted since they’re so present around us. But stop and think about it. They help cool our environment by providing natural shade, and we depend on them to help block harsh winds in the winter months. They intercept particulate matter - like wildfire smoke - and produce oxygen while absorbing carbon dioxide.

And because it’s easy to take trees for granted, it’s also easy to forget some of the essential elements they need to survive. Namely - water. But it's not just water, it's also how you water. Here's the experts' advice.

Water around trees - not just their base!

Jeff Iles is a horticulture specialist at Iowa State University. He says for newly planted trees , the most important thing is consistent watering. Even after trees have been in the ground for a few years, they can always use some more help - and proper irrigation is key.

Iles says one of the biggest mistakes in watering a tree is not applying water to the entire root system. As a tree develops, the radius of its root zone expands outward more than downward. As a result, watering only at the base of a tree is practically helpful for only very young trees.

How often should you water?

For newly planted trees, expect to be watering four or more times a week. In cooler areas with consistent rainfall, that number may drop to about three times a week. Even trees that have been in the ground for a few years still benefit from being watered deeply about once a month. It's not an exact science.

Iles also says to be mindful to not swamp (overwater) the area, as that can create openings for other issues to arise, such as mildew and fungus.

What should I use to water trees?

Nothing beats getting outside with a garden hose and covering a large area. It's the best way to ensure enough water is being distributed over the tree’s roots. Tree watering bags are useful for young trees, but really serve no useful purpose once the tree expands its root base. For those of us who just don't have the time to stand outside, Iowa State University Consumer Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil places spot sprinklers at the bases of trees in his own yard.

"It will water the entire root zone...It has the same effect as standing there with a hose and watering, but I get to do something else instead," said Steil.

What can I do to prevent dehydration in trees?

Lots of problems that arise in trees are simply due to dehydration. If you're concerned that a tree is not getting enough water, look for signs of stress. This can include defoliation, browning leaves, and leaves that curl or wilt.

One of the best tips for preventing dehydration in trees is to work in a mulch base. Mulch reduces evaporation, helping preserve some moisture in the ground. It also helps with keeping weeds down, keeping lawnmowers away and can introduce some organic matter back into the soil. For the best results, and if feasible in your landscape situation, Iles recommends mulching out to the tips of branches.

When should I water?

Water early in the morning, before the temperature rises too much. This will give trees a chance to absorb the most moisture they can. If you water in the afternoon, more moisture will evaporate into the atmosphere instead of soaking into the ground and helping the trees.

You may be wondering why you have to water, instead of just waiting for the next rainstorm. While rain is essential, trees benefit more from consistent watering - especially younger trees. During long dry periods without rain or watering, trees will suffer and begin to die. So get out there with your hose, and give your trees a well deserved drink.