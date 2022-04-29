Celebrating a Century of Service

Celebrate With Us

We couldn't have made it to 100 years old without a century of your support. So we invite you to join us for a birthday party to celebrate this historic milestone!

Come to one of our four studio locations to enjoy birthday cake and ice cream, listen to live music, tour the studio, explore a century of radio history and meet your fellow fans and favorite IPR personalities.

WOI Birthday Party

Thursday, June 9, 4–6 p.m.

Iowa State University

1013 WOI Road

Ames, IA 50011

Bring a chair or a blanket to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event. Free parking is available in lots 12, 27 and 28.

Des Moines Studio Birthday Party

Tuesday, June 14, 4–6 p.m.

2111 Grand Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50312

Bring a chair to sit and enjoy live music and take a tour inside our studio. Please park at the American Red Cross (across Grand Avenue), who generously offered their parking lot, or in the street.

WSUI Birthday Party

Wednesday, June 22, 4–6 p.m.

University of Iowa

710 South Clinton Street

Iowa City, IA 52240

Bring a chair to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event. Free parking is available in University Lot 36 (enter from Dubuque Street) or along Clinton Street.

Cedar Falls Studio Birthday Party

Tuesday, June 28, 4–6 p.m.

Russell Hall Amphitheatre

University of Northern Iowa

322 Communication Arts Center

Cedar Falls, IA 50614

Bring a chair to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event and step inside the studio for a quick tour. Free parking is available in the Latham Field lot just north of the Communication Arts Center.