© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrating a Century of Service

Although Iowa Public Radio was formed in 2004, our history stretches back over a century. Our stations in Ames and Iowa City were among the first granted radio licenses 100 years ago. Help us celebrate this historic milestone by taking a look back at important moments throughout our century of service, sharing your oldest memories of public radio and joining us at a birthday party near you.

One Hundred Years, Millions of Stories

We want to hear your favorite memories of listening to public radio, the stories that stuck with you and your hopes for the next hundred at IPR.



WOI-FM control booth in 1976
Hear Historic Audio on "From the Archives"
To understand the issues of today, you must look back and learn how they were handled in the past. Listen to archived audio, unearthed in our studio's basement, for historic perspective on civil rights, women's rights and more of today's most pressing issues.
Listen Now

Celebrate With Us

We couldn't have made it to 100 years old without a century of your support. So we invite you to join us for a birthday party to celebrate this historic milestone!

Come to one of our four studio locations to enjoy birthday cake and ice cream, listen to live music, tour the studio, explore a century of radio history and meet your fellow fans and favorite IPR personalities.

WOI Birthday Party

Thursday, June 9, 4–6 p.m.
Iowa State University
1013 WOI Road
Ames, IA 50011

Bring a chair or a blanket to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event. Free parking is available in lots 12, 27 and 28.

Des Moines Studio Birthday Party

Tuesday, June 14, 4–6 p.m.
2111 Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312

Bring a chair to sit and enjoy live music and take a tour inside our studio. Please park at the American Red Cross (across Grand Avenue), who generously offered their parking lot, or in the street.

WSUI Birthday Party

Wednesday, June 22, 4–6 p.m.
University of Iowa
710 South Clinton Street
Iowa City, IA 52240

Bring a chair to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event. Free parking is available in University Lot 36 (enter from Dubuque Street) or along Clinton Street.

Cedar Falls Studio Birthday Party

Tuesday, June 28, 4–6 p.m.
Russell Hall Amphitheatre
University of Northern Iowa
322 Communication Arts Center
Cedar Falls, IA 50614

Bring a chair to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event and step inside the studio for a quick tour. Free parking is available in the Latham Field lot just north of the Communication Arts Center.

Explore 100 Years of Public Radio