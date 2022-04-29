Celebrating a Century of Service
One Hundred Years, Millions of Stories
We want to hear your favorite memories of listening to public radio, the stories that stuck with you and your hopes for the next hundred at IPR.
Celebrate With Us
We couldn't have made it to 100 years old without a century of your support. So we invite you to join us for a birthday party to celebrate this historic milestone!
Come to one of our four studio locations to enjoy birthday cake and ice cream, listen to live music, tour the studio, explore a century of radio history and meet your fellow fans and favorite IPR personalities.
WOI Birthday Party
Thursday, June 9, 4–6 p.m.
Iowa State University
1013 WOI Road
Ames, IA 50011
Bring a chair or a blanket to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event. Free parking is available in lots 12, 27 and 28.
Des Moines Studio Birthday Party
Tuesday, June 14, 4–6 p.m.
2111 Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312
Bring a chair to sit and enjoy live music and take a tour inside our studio. Please park at the American Red Cross (across Grand Avenue), who generously offered their parking lot, or in the street.
WSUI Birthday Party
Wednesday, June 22, 4–6 p.m.
University of Iowa
710 South Clinton Street
Iowa City, IA 52240
Bring a chair to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event. Free parking is available in University Lot 36 (enter from Dubuque Street) or along Clinton Street.
Cedar Falls Studio Birthday Party
Tuesday, June 28, 4–6 p.m.
Russell Hall Amphitheatre
University of Northern Iowa
322 Communication Arts Center
Cedar Falls, IA 50614
Bring a chair to enjoy some live music at this outdoor event and step inside the studio for a quick tour. Free parking is available in the Latham Field lot just north of the Communication Arts Center.