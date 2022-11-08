© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Election Day! Get the last minute info you need to vote, and return here tonight for real-time results for Iowa's elected offices
Arts & Life

Look the other way: Stories to distract you on Election Day

Iowa Public Radio | By Madeleine King
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST

You've voted and now all there's left to do is wait for the results. Avoid election anxieties with these feel-good stories from IPR and NPR.

Click to listen to each story.

In for a bit of light reading? Take a breather with these great stories:

Tags
Arts & Life 2022 Election
Madeleine King
As the newsletter product coordinator, Madeleine (she/her) manages and writes for Iowa Public Radio’s newsletter portfolio, including The Daily Digest and Political Sense.
See stories by Madeleine King