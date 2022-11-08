Look the other way: Stories to distract you on Election Day
You've voted and now all there's left to do is wait for the results. Avoid election anxieties with these feel-good stories from IPR and NPR.
Click to listen to each story.
In for a bit of light reading? Take a breather with these great stories:
Lizzo's self-love anthem works by turning a mirror to the listener. Every moment, from the hair-tossing hook to the rapturous call and response, is about you — the best, most impossible you.
Becky Schmooke, the owner of Becky’s Mindful Kitchen, shares tips for practicing mindfulness during hectic times.
The latest release for the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game has an official soundtrack, and it's awesome.
Cliches are often criticized as the most overused and contemptible phrases in the English language. But writer Hephzibah Anderson says there are times when cliches are not only useful, but also create a sense of camaraderie. And sometimes, she writes in Prospect magazine, only a cliche will do.
This year's top prizes went to a teen from Thailand and an American who is just the fifth woman to win in 58 years. Karine Aigner spoke with NPR about the significance of the photo and the award.
A new study based on thousands of DNA sequences and owner surveys finds that less than 10% of a dog's behavior — like howling, herding or retrieving — can be explained by its breed.
According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. Jess Wade got busy. In five years she made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists.
In a Midwestern climate that brings so many to shamelessly wear cargo shorts with a dozen pockets, why do people still rag on the indispensable layering staple that is the fishnet stocking?
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured NASA's most detailed image of the Pillars of Creation that is helping scientists better understand how stars form.
Frank Loesser wrote "Baby, It's Cold Outside" to sing with his then wife, Lynn Garland, for a party at their home in New York City.
Among this year's winners are a trio of gossipy raccoons, a joyful bird reunion and an all-powerful prairie dog.