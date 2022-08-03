Jeff Porter's memoir tells the heart wrenching story of losing his wife

It happened on a normal day. A typical summer day. Claire Sponsler went upstairs to do some yoga and then suffered a brain aneurysm and never recovered. Her husband, Jeff Porter, was shocked and heartbroken, but still alive. He had to keep breathing and figure out how to live again.

In this archive episode of Talk of Iowa, Porter shares with host Charity Nebbe the year after his wife's sudden death, the topic of his memoir released just before their 2019 conversation. The memoir is called Planet Claire: Suite for Cello and Sad Eyed Lovers. Both Porter and Sponsler spent many years teaching in the English department at the University of Iowa. He now divides his time between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tucson, Arizona.

This program was originally produced February 19, 2021

Guest:

