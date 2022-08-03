© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Arts & Life

Jeff Porter's memoir tells the heart wrenching story of losing his wife

Iowa Public Radio | By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It happened on a normal day. A typical summer day. Claire Sponsler went upstairs to do some yoga and then suffered a brain aneurysm and never recovered. Her husband, Jeff Porter, was shocked and heartbroken, but still alive. He had to keep breathing and figure out how to live again.

In this archive episode of Talk of Iowa, Porter shares with host Charity Nebbe the year after his wife's sudden death, the topic of his memoir released just before their 2019 conversation. The memoir is called Planet Claire: Suite for Cello and Sad Eyed Lovers. Both Porter and Sponsler spent many years teaching in the English department at the University of Iowa. He now divides his time between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Tucson, Arizona.

This program was originally produced February 19, 2021

Guest:

  • Jeff Porter, author, Planet Claire: Suite for Cello and Sad Eyed Lovers

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
