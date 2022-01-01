About Iowa Public Radio

Our History

Iowa Public Radio was created in 2004 by the Iowa Board of Regents to manage the radio groups of Iowa State University, University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa. This statewide public radio network now serves over 200,000 listeners with three programming streams: News, News/Studio One and Classical. IPR’s combined radio group consists of 26 stations that serve rural and urban Iowa, touching all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Our history is long and proud: Iowa State University and University of Iowa each have public radio stations that are a century old, with FCC licenses that were among the first 100 radio licenses ever granted. This century of service to and for Iowans is the foundation for our future.

Our Mission

Iowa Public Radio enriches the civic and cultural life in Iowa through high-quality news and cultural programming.

Our Goals

IPR's 2017–2022 strategic plan focuses on five major themes:



Delivering programming excellence - statewide and beyond

Innovating in a changing media environment

Building a financially stable and well-respected statewide institution

Growing audience and building community

Maintaining excellence in technology and audio delivery

Our Commitment to Culture and Diversity

Iowa Public Radio is committed to a workplace that values diversity, fosters belonging, supports creativity, promotes possibility and respects all. Learn more about our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) Transparency

Below you will find documents and information related to Iowa Public Radio's governance and finances.

Governance

Iowa Public Radio owns the 26 stations in the radio network and holds their FCC licenses. IPR is governed by a board of directors. Find more information on the Iowa Public Radio Board of Directors and upcoming board meetings.

As a community-based licensee, Iowa Public Radio is also advised by a community advisory board to ensure it serves the educational and cultural needs of Iowans. The community advisory board will be established in 2022.

Audited Financial Statements

View 2021 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2020 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2019 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2018 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2017 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2016 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2015 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2014 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2013 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2012 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2011 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2010 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2009 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2008 Audited Financial Statements for Iowa Public Radio, WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

Annual Financial Reports – Corporation for Public Broadcasting

View 2021 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2020 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2019 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2018 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2017 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2016 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2015 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2014 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2013 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2012 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2011 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2010 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2009 CPB Annual Financial Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI, and KUNI/KHKE.

Form 990

View 2020 Form 990 and 990-T for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2019 Form 990 and 990-T for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2018 Form 990 and 990-T for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2017 Form 990 and 990-T for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2016 Form 990 and 990-T for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2015 Form 990 and 990-T for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2014 Form 990 for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2013 Form 990 for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2012 Form 990 for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2011 Form 990 for Iowa Public Radio.

View 2010 Form 990 for Iowa Public Radio.

Annual Reports



Annual Reports on Local Content and Services

View 2021 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2020 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2019 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2018 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2017 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2016 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2015 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2014 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

View 2013 Local Content and Services Reports for WOI, WSUI/KSUI and KUNI/KHKE.

Annual Reports to State of Iowa Board of Regents

View 2019 annual report for Iowa Public Radio, Inc.

View 2017 annual report for Iowa Public Radio, Inc.

View 2016 annual report for Iowa Public Radio, Inc.

View 2015 annual report for Iowa Public Radio, Inc.

View 2014 annual report for Iowa Public Radio, Inc.

Ethics

Iowa Public Radio supports the Public Media Code of Integrity, a national code that has been adopted by more than 250 public radio and television stations, and describes our commitment to trust and integrity. Iowa Public Radio also adheres to codes of ethics designed by Public Radio News Directors, Inc., (PRNDI) and the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Additional Information

View Iowa Public Radio's Open Meetings Policy.

View Iowa Public Radio's Public Records Policy.

View Iowa Public Radio's Donor Information Policy.

