© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.7 KSUI HD Services are down / KSUI operating at reduced power
memorial-march2022(8).jpg
6 Images

20th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children

memorial-march2022(8).jpg
The 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children brought in tribes from across western Iowa in remembrance of children lost to the foster care system. (Kendall Crawford)
Memorial-march2022(5).jpg
The 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children brought in tribes from across western Iowa in remembrance of children lost to the foster care system. (Kendall Crawford)
Memorialmarch2022(4).jpg
The 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children brought in tribes from across western Iowa in remembrance of children lost to the foster care system. (Kendall Crawford)
memorial-march2022.jpg
The 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children brought in tribes from across western Iowa in remembrance of children lost to the foster care system. (Kendall Crawford)
Memorial-march2022(7).jpg
The 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children brought in tribes from across western Iowa in remembrance of children lost to the foster care system. (Kendall Crawford)
Memorial-march2022(6).jpg
The 20th annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children brought in tribes from across western Iowa in remembrance of children lost to the foster care system. (Kendall Crawford)
1/6