Boeing CEO Testifies, New Mexico Wildfires, Hospital Hacks

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun apologized to families of 737 Max victims during a Senate hearing and admitted that the company retaliated against whistleblowers in the company. Tribal, state and federal officials in New Mexico are scrambling to save homes and lives as two rapidly growing fires threaten the village of Ruidoso. And Ascension hospitals, one of the country's largest health systems, is still recovering from a massive ransomware attack that caused dangerous mix ups and serious complications with patient care.

to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Russell Lewis, Eric Whitney, Diane Webber, Mohamad ElBardicy and Alice Woelfle.It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Christopher Thomas and Taylor Haney.

Copyright 2024 NPR