Bob James: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT

Before the new, improvised version of "Nautilus" with DJ Jazzy Jeff and Talib Kweli — seriously, they mapped it out and tried it once before we hit record — James played other highlights from his catalog, including "Westchester Lady," "Angela (Theme from Taxi)" and "The Secret Drawer" from his Grammy-nominated album, Jazz Hands.

SET LIST

  • "The Secret Drawer"
  • "Westchester Lady"
  • "Angela (Theme from Taxi)"
  • "Nautilus (feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Talib Kweli)"

MUSICIANS

  • Bob James: piano
  • James Adkins: drums
  • Michael Palazzolo: bass
  • Andrey Chmut: saxophone
  • DJ Jazzy Jeff: DJ
  • Talib Kweli: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Michael Zamora
  • Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange
  • Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
  • Tiny Desk Team:  Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.