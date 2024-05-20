Bob James: Tiny Desk Concert
Before the new, improvised version of "Nautilus" with DJ Jazzy Jeff and Talib Kweli — seriously, they mapped it out and tried it once before we hit record — James played other highlights from his catalog, including "Westchester Lady," "Angela (Theme from Taxi)" and "The Secret Drawer" from his Grammy-nominated album, Jazz Hands.
SET LIST
- "The Secret Drawer"
- "Westchester Lady"
- "Angela (Theme from Taxi)"
- "Nautilus (feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Talib Kweli)"
MUSICIANS
- Bob James: piano
- James Adkins: drums
- Michael Palazzolo: bass
- Andrey Chmut: saxophone
- DJ Jazzy Jeff: DJ
- Talib Kweli: vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Bobby Carter
- Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Michael Zamora
- Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange
- Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
- Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
- VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
Copyright 2024 NPR