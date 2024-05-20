Bob James: Tiny Desk Concert

Bob James

Quincy Jones

Sarah Vaughan

Grover Washington Jr.

One

Before the new, improvised version of "Nautilus" with DJ Jazzy Jeff and Talib Kweli — seriously, they mapped it out and tried it once before we hit record — James played other highlights from his catalog, including "Westchester Lady," "Angela (Theme from Taxi)" and "The Secret Drawer" from his Grammy-nominated album, Jazz Hands.

SET LIST

"The Secret Drawer"

"Westchester Lady"

"Angela (Theme from Taxi )"

)" "Nautilus (feat. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Talib Kweli)"

MUSICIANS

Bob James: piano

James Adkins: drums

Michael Palazzolo: bass

Andrey Chmut: saxophone

DJ Jazzy Jeff: DJ

Talib Kweli: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Michael Zamora

Audio Engineer: Carleigh Strange

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR