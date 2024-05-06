Kiefer: Tiny Desk Contest

For Tiny Desk concerts without a lead vocalist, I usually try to detect musicians' nonverbal conversations with each other as they perform. For Kiefer's set, there's a bonus show within the show. He plays with a sense of joy that I haven't seen in a while and when his eyes connect with a fellow player, it's as if he's thanking them each time. With decades clocked behind the piano and a strong catalog, Kiefer Shackelford is primed for the moment.

The Los Angeles pianist and producer's early instrumental projects were heavily hip-hop-based, playing the keys over drum loops and samples. His 2021 project, When There's Love Around, leaped into full-on jazz, but his latest, It's Ok, B U, finds that sweet middle ground. Between albums, he's made a name for himself in the independent scene and among the majors, booking work with Drake, Anderson .Paak and SiR. For his Tiny Desk, Kiefer brought two ensembles to highlight the best of his work. The Kiefer Trio, comprised of drummer Luke Titus and bassist Pera Krstajic, played a medley of "Why Not?" and "Cute." For "Superhero" and "Socially Awkward," Kiefer then invited Nate Smith, Carrtoons, Theo Croker and guitarist Charlie Hunter, who, shockingly, is the only musician in this combo who hasn't played at the Desk.

SET LIST

"Why Not?"

"Cute"

"Superhero"

"Socially Awkward"

MUSICIANS

Kiefer: Rhodes piano, synth

Luke Titus: drums

Pera Krstajic: bass

Nate Smith: drums

Carrtoons: bass

Charlie Hunter: guitar

Theo Croker: trumpet

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Kwesi Lee

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Christina Shaman

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

