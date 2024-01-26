Lights, Camera, Oscars: Your guide to nominated movies and where to watch them
If the Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning left you with a long to-watch list, we've got you covered. Below are details and past coverage of all the films nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director. Dive in!
American Fiction
This feature directorial debut of Cord Jefferson follows a Black author who grudgingly writes a novel filled with antiquated stereotypes.
Nominations: Best picture, actor, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score
Where to see it: In theaters
Review: Every era has its own American Fiction, but is there anything new to say?
Essay: Advice from a critic: Read Erasure before seeing American Fiction
Director Interview:What does it mean to be Black enough? Cord Jefferson explores this American Fiction
Actor Interviews: NPR spoke with Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. BrownandTracee Ellis Ross
Anatomy of a Fall
Directed by Justine Triet, this French drama follows a wife who becomes the chief suspect when her husband is found dead, and rifts in their marriage are exposed.
Nominations: Best picture, director, actress, original screenplay, editing
Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube
Review: Anatomy of a Fall dissects a marriage and, maybe, a murder
Director Interview: Justine Triet on her film Anatomy of a Fall
Roundtable: Anatomy of a Fall autopsies a marriage
Barbie
Director Greta Gerwig crafts an extremely self-aware vision of Barbie, with commentary on the patriarchy and the unreasonable expectations placed on women in society.
Nominations: Best picture, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, production design, costume design, original song
Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on Max. Rent or buy it it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube
Review: Is Barbie corporate propaganda or Malibu Metacommentary? Why not both!
Interview: Barbie music producer Mark Ronson opens up about the film's 'bespoke' sound
Report: Barbie receives 8 Oscar nominations, but was that Kenough?
Report: Barbie is the only billion-dollar blockbuster solely directed by a woman
Roundtable:We spoil Barbie
The Color Purple
Blitz Bazawule's adaptation of the Broadway musical is based on the Alice Walker novel. It tells the story of Celie, who survives the abuse by the men in her life and longs to be reunited with the sister who was taken from her.
Nominations: Supporting actress
Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu or YouTube
Review: The new Color Purple exudes joy, but dances past some deeper complexities
Director and Actor Interview: 'Everyone walked away with part of themselves healed' – The Color Purple reimagined
Actor Interviews: NPR spoke with Taraji P. Hensonand Fantasia Barrino
Report: The Color Purple is the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009
Roundtable: Revisiting The Color Purple wars
The Holdovers
Alexander Payne's film about a curmudgeonly professor at a prestigious boarding school, who must look after students during Christmas break, and forms a bond with one kid who's a particular pain in the butt.
Nominations: Best picture, actor, supporting actress, original screenplay, editing
Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on Peacock. Buy it on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and Amazon
Review:Alexander Payne keeps real emotion at bay in the coyly comic Holdovers
Actor Interview: Paul Giamatti's own high school years came in handy in The Holdovers
Roundtable: In The Holdovers, three broken people get schooled
Killers of the Flower Moon
Based on a true story, director Martin Scorsese's epic film tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma after they find oil under their tribal land.
Nominations: Best picture, director, actress, supporting actor, production design, costume design, cinematography, editing, original score, original song
Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on Apple TV+, buy it on Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, or Apple TV
Review: Scorsese centers men and their violence once again in Killers of the Flower Moon
Review: 'You talkin' to me?' How Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon gets in your head
Report: How Osage people stepped in to be sure Killers of the Flower Moon got things right
Report: 'Of course we should be here': Flower Moon receives a 9-minute ovation at Cannes
Interview: Pressing pause on Killers of the Flower Moon and rethinking Scorsese's latest
Maestro
An Old-Hollywood style biopic about the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein directed and co-written by – and starring Bradley Cooper.
Nominations: Best picture, actor, actress, original screenplay, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, sound
Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix
Review: Maestro chronicles the brilliant Bernstein — and his disorderly conduct
Review: Bradley Cooper's Maestro fully captures Bernstein's charisma and complexity
Director/Actor/Writer Interview: To become the Maestro, Bradley Cooper learned to live the music
Actor Interview: Carey Mulligan on playing the wife of composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro
Report: Leonard Bernstein's family defends appearance in Maestro nose flap
Roundtable: Maestro hits some discordant notes
Nyad
Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the film tells the true story of a marathon swimmer who attempts to become the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida.
Nominations: Best actress, supporting actress
Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix
Director Interview: New film dramatizes Diana Nyad's 2013 feat: swimming from Cuba to Florida
Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan's film about the brilliant physicist who oversaw the construction of the first atomic bomb at a secret military base in the New Mexico desert.
Nominations: Best picture, director, actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, production design, costume design, cinematography, editing, makeup and hairstyling, sound, original score
Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube
Director Interview: 'Like it or not, we live in Oppenheimer's world,' says director Christopher Nolan
Review: Nolan's thriller Oppenheimer is a monument to science and the arrogance of genius
Report: What Oppenheimer left out: the atomic bomb's fallout in New Mexico
Report: Oppenheimer will screen in Japan in 2024, distributors say
Roundtable: Oppenheimer looks at the building of the bomb, and the lingering fallout
Composer Interview: Composer Ludwig Göransson on Oppenheimer
Interview: Oppenheimer is everywhere. Here's the science behind the atomic bomb
Past Lives
Celine Song's film about a woman, played by Greta Lee, who reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and tries to understand both the path she took and the many paths she didn't.
Nominations: Best picture, original screenplay
Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube
Actor Interview: As a kid, Greta Lee identified with Val Kilmer — now, she imagines Past Lives
Review: Across continents and decades, Past Lives is the most affecting love story in ages
Roundtable: Past Lives is a story about love and choices
Director Interview: Past Lives is inspired by filmmaker Celine Song's own experience with a childhood friend
Poor Things
Director Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy about a young woman in Victorian London, who is found and experimented upon by a twisted scientist.
Nominations: Best picture, actress, supporting actor, director, adapted screenplay, original score, cinematography, costume design, film editing, production design, makeup and hairstyling.
Where to see it: In theaters
Review: Unhinged yet uplifting, Poor Things is an un-family-friendly Barbie
Director and Actor Interview: In Poor Things, Emma Stone plays a woman exploring the world, learning to be human
Roundtable:Emma Stone comes alive in the imaginative Poor Things
Rustin
George C. Wolfe's film about Bayard Rustin, an advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., who faces discrimination as an openly Black man during the Civil Rights movement.
Nominations: Best actor
Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix
Actor Interview: He organized the March on Washington. Why don't more people know about Bayard Rustin?
Review:'Rustin' tells the story of the man who helped make the March on Washington possible
History: Remembering Bayard Rustin: The Man Behind the March on Washington
The Zone of Interest
Jonathan Glazer's film about the commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife and children, who live in an idyllic house and garden next to the concentration camp.
Nominations: Best picture, director, international feature, adapted screenplay, sound
Where to see it: In theaters
Review: Chilling Zone of Interest imagines life next door to a death camp
Director Interview: Zone of Interest follows the family life of the Nazi commander at Auschwitz
Roundtable: In The Zone of Interest evil lies just over the garden wall
Want to catch up on last year? Here's what NPR critics picked as the best movies and TV of 2023.
